Joe Root feels England can prepare well for the Ashes by defeating India and New Zealand 

Joe Root believes that winning the upcoming seven Tests against New Zealand and India will help the England cricket team prepare in the best way for the Ashes.

England will visit Australia later this year with the aim of regaining the Ashes. Before the Australian tour, Joe Root and Co. will host India and New Zealand this summer. England will play two Tests against New Zealand this month, following which they battle India in a five-Test series.

Ahead of the first Test against the Blackcaps, Joe Root spoke to the media, where he highlighted the significance of seven Tests at home.

"It (the Ashes) is of utmost importance, absolutely. But the way we are best going to prepare ourselves is by performing well in these seven Tests, by winning seven Test matches against the best two sides in the world," Joe Root said.

England have a great record against India in home Test matches. The last time India played an away series against England, the hosts emerged victorious 4-1. As far as the Blackcaps are concerned, England have lost only 11 of their 105 Tests against New Zealand.

It will be interesting to see if Joe Root's men can make a statement by whitewashing both the finalists of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

The Ashes won't be in our thoughts when we are out there this summer: Joe Root

Joe Root (L) and Kane Williamson ahead of the England vs New Zealand Test series

Although Joe Root said the home Tests will be crucial ahead of the Ashes, he clarified his team will not think about the Australian tour much while playing against India and New Zealand.

"Planning for Australia is something in the background, it's something we are very aware of and consistently talk about. But that won't be in our thoughts when we are out there this summer.

"You couldn't be asking for two better opponents right now - to take on the best is what sport is all about and every Test means a hell of a lot to our players and to me. These Tests are our full focus," Joe Root stressed.

