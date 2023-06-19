“We feel like they've got three No. 11s” - Ollie Robinson opens on England’s bouncer barrage against Australian tail

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson cheekily commented that Australia have ‘three No. 11s’ after the hosts ran through the visitors’ tail on Day 3 of the opening Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston on Sunday, June 18.

Resuming their first innings on 311/4, Australia were all-out for 386, conceding a lead of seven runs. They were 372/6 at one point of time, but lost their last four wickets for 14 runs. Nathan Lyon (1), Scott Boland (0) and Pat Cummins (38) all perished to short balls.

Robinson, who claimed two of the last three wickets to fall in Australia’s first innings on Sunday, made a cheeky comment on the lack of contribution from the visitors’ tail. At a press conference following the end of the day’s play, he said:

"It's something we spoke about as a group. We said once we get past Cummins, we feel like they've got three No. 11s. It's something that we can target through the series and try and wrap up their innings quite quick and try and give us that momentum into our batting innings."

While Lyon and Cummins miscued short balls, while attempting big hits off Robinson, Boland meekly fended one off Stuart Broad to silly point. The absence of Mitchell Starc, who scored a handy 41 in the second innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against India, further weakened Australia’s lower-order batting.

Elaborating on England’s short ball ploy against Australia’s tailend batters, Robinson added:

"I think it's pitch dependent, really. Obviously Pat Cummins is a really good player and I think we felt like bowling full to their tail would give them a chance to maybe score some more runs, so it's a wicket ploy, but also it's harder to score when it's two-paced."

While Australia lost Lyon and Boland cheaply, Cummins struck three sixes in his 38 to reduce the margin of England’s lead.

“I'm sure the strategy group will come up with a plan” - Alex Carey on how Australia will approach Day 4

While England did well to restrict Australia to under 400, the visitors hit back by reducing the hosts to 28/2 in their second innings before rain halted played. Looking ahead to Day 4, Aussie keeper-batter Alex Carey asserted that the strategy group will come up with a good ploy. He said:

"I'm sure the strategy group will come up with a plan knowing what we know now with the wicket. Hopefully spin can play a big role for us tomorrow. Thought Gaz [Nathan Lyon] bowled outstandingly in the first innings and there's probably a little bit more on offer for him now as well.

“It's up to the attack, the leadership group, to come up with a plan to run through their tail hopefully," he added.

England lost Ben Duckett for 19 in their second innings and fellow opener Zak Crawley for 7.

