India vs Australia ODI series - statistical round-up

The short three-match ODI series between India and Australia was high in intensity and competition, with the Indians emerging victorious to clinch the series 2-1.

We look at the statistical highlights of the three games.

1st ODI, Mumbai

The touring Aussies thrashed the Indians in the first ODI by ten wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After winning the toss, Aaron Finch, the Aussie skipper, sent India to bat first. The home side were bundled out for just 255 in 49.1 overs, and in reply, the Aussie openers had a field day as they got to the target in just 37.4 overs without the loss of a wicket to win by 10 wickets.

Brief Scores: India - 255 in 49.1 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 74, KL Rahul 47; Mitchell Starc 3/56)

Australia - 258/0 in 37.4 overs (David Warner 128*, Aaron Finch 110*)

The stats from the game:

· It was the second-highest successful run chase in an ODI without the loss of a wicket

· It was the second time that India suffered an ODI loss at home by 10 wickets. It was also the second time that Australia won an away ODI by the same margin.

· Shikhar Dhawan became the fifth Indian to score 1000+ ODI runs against Australia, with the other four being Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

· David Warner completed 5,000 ODI runs in the game and became the fastest left-hander to achieve the feat. He also became the fastest Australian to reach the milestone(116 innings).

· Aaron Finch’s 110 not out was the second time that an Australian skipper has scored an ODI ton against India while chasing. Warner’s unbeaten 128 was also the second-highest score by a left-hander from Australia against India.

· The openers from Australia piled on 258 runs, which was the third-highest partnership for any wicket for the nation. It was also the highest ODI partnership for any wicket against India, beating the 242 run-stand that George Bailey and Steve Smith had put together against India at Perth in 2016.

2nd ODI, Rajkot

India managed to level the series after a 36-run win in the game where 644 runs were scored. Fifties from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India to a target of 340 for 6, which proved to be a steep target for the Kangaroos, who were bundled out for 304 in 49.1 overs.

Brief Scores: India - 340/6 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 96, KL Rahul 80; Adam Zampa 3/50)

Australia - 304 in 49.1 overs (Steve Smith 98, Marnus Labuschagne 46; Mohammad Shami 3/77)

The stats from the game:

· Kuldeep Yadav became the third-fastest Indian after Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to pick up 100 wickets in ODIs. He is the fastest spinner from India to get to the record, getting there in 58 innings.

· Mitchell Starc conceded 78 runs in the game, which was the second-highest number of runs that he has conceded in a 50-over match. He has conceded 70+ runs more than six times, which is the third-highest in the format.

· Rohit Sharma got to 7000 runs as an opener in the format in only 137 innings. He took the least number of innings to get to the mark as an opener.

· Virat Kohli became only the 7th cricketer overall and the second from India to score 4000+ runs against Australia. Tendulkar is the first player.

· The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Dhawan amassed 1367 runs as a pair against Australia, the most by any pair in ODIs between India and Australia. They went past the pair of Geoff Marsh and David Boon.

· Adam Zampa became the only spin bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli five times.

3rd ODI, Bengaluru

Team India won the ODI series after getting the better of Australia in the third and final game. After winning the toss, the visitors decided to bat first and scored 286 for 9 in their quota of overs, which was easily chased down by the Indians in 47.3 overs.

Brief Scores: Australia - 286/9 in 50 overs (Steve Smith 131, Marnus Labuschagne 54; Mohammad Shami 4/63)

India - 289/3 in 47.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 119, Virat Kohli 89; Ashton Agar 1/38)

The stats from the game:

· Smith’s knock of 131 was the third-highest individual score by an Australian against India in India. George Bailey’s 156 and Mark Waugh’s 133* top the list.

· Zampa picked up 20 ODI wickets against India, the joint-most ODI wickets by an Australian spinner against India. Brad Hogg also has 20 wickets against the Men in Blue

· Rohit Sharma completed 9,000 ODI runs to become the 7th Indian and 20th batsman overall to get to the mark. He is also the third-fastest to complete 9000 runs after Kohli and AB de Villiers.

· Rohit also hit his 29th ODI ton, to become the fourth highest centurion in ODI history behind Tendulkar, Kohli and Ricky Ponting. It was also his eighth ODI hundred against Australia - the joint second most ODI centuries for a player against Australia.

· Virat Kohli completed 5000 ODI runs as captain to become the eighth captain to achieve the landmark. He was also the fastest to complete 5000 runs as skipper.

With India conquering their arch rivals Australia, team India will look to replicate the same performance against the Kiwis.