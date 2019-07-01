India vs Bangladesh (2nd July'19): When and where to watch live streaming, telecast details, live score | World Cup 2019

India will take on Bangladesh in the 40th fixture of the 2019 World Cup on 2nd July 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. This promises to be an exciting encounter as both the teams would want to clinch a victory and solidify their prospects of a spot in the semi-finals.

India's unbeaten run in the tournament came to an end against England, when the hosts beat the Men in Blue by 31 runs. This defeat would serve as a good wake up call for the two-time world champions. Virat Kohli's men would be hoping to get back to winning ways by beating Bangladesh.

Bangladesh have put up some spirited performances throughout the tournament to give themselves a chance of reaching the semifinals. The road ahead though, is not easy for the Bangla Tigers as they must beat both India and Pakistan to have any chance of qualifying for the knockouts.

There is a lot at stake, and fans would be looking forward to this match between the Asian rivals. If the weather forecast is to be believed, the fans won't be disappointed as we should be able to get a full game on Tuesday. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming encounter.

India vs Bangladesh: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date: 2nd July 2019 (Tuesday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England), 03:00 PM (India), 07.30 PM (Australia) and 03.30 PM (Pakistan)

How, when and where to watch?

Hotstar - India and the United States of America (web and mobile)

Sky Sport - New Zealand

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3 - India (Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh)

DD National - India

PTV and Ten Sports - Pakistan

GTV - Bangladesh

Star Cricket, Star Hub and Singtel - Singapore

Sky Sports - England, Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland

Fox Sports and Channel 9 - Australia