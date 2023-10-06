India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 semi-final telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will face Bangladesh in the first semi-final of Asian Games 2023 in the men’s cricket competition at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Friday, October 6. The Men in Blue confirmed their place in the final four by getting the better of Nepal by 23 runs in quarter-final 1. Bangladesh survived a scare against Malaysia, sneaking home by 2 runs in a thrilling finish in quarter-final 4.

India won the toss and batted first in their quarter-final against Nepal. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant 100 off 49 balls, becoming the youngest Indian batter to score a T20I ton in men’s cricket.

Rinku Singh provided the finishing touches to the innings with an unbeaten 37 off only 15 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed 25* off 19. Nepal put up a defiant show in the chase, but Ravi Bishnoi (3/24) and Avesh Khan (3/32) combined to ensure victory for India.

Bangladesh struggled with the bat in their quarter-final against Malaysia. They crumbled to 3/3 before skipper Saif Hassan (50* off 52) lifted his side to 116/5. Malaysia got close in the chase courtesy of Virandeep Singh (52 off 39), but fell tantalizingly short, finishing on 114/8.

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final will be available on Sony Sports network channels.

According to a post on Sony Sports’ X handle, the match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5. The game will start at 6:30 AM IST.

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final, which will be held in Hangzhou, can be watched on the Sony Liv app and sonyliv.com website.

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Squads

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep.

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Jaker Ali (wk), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.