India vs England, 1st ODI: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

After an exciting T20I series that finished 3-2 in favor of India, the action now shifts to the 50-over format. The hosts are set to take on England in the first of the three-match Paytm ODI series on Tuesday (March 23) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

India's bench strength was on show in the series, as newcomers Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan showcased their mettle.

In continuing that trend, India have called up promising Karnataka fast bowler Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya for the ODI series. They'll look to win this series as well, to finish a glorious opening three months into the year.

England, too, would've been happy with the way they performed in the T20I series, although their middle-order woes need some pondering over.

Jofra Archer and Joe Root will be the main absentees for the Three Lions, with young leg-spinner Matt Parkinson receiving a call-up to their 14-man squad led by Eoin Morgan.

The clash between the top two ODI teams in the world is sure to produce some enthralling cricketing action. Expect a great ODI series to close out an exciting England tour of India.

Match Details

Date: March 23, 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 01:30 PM (IST), 08:00 AM (GMT).

Advertisement

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Weather Report

It should be a warm day in Pune on matchday. The average temperature will be around 35 degrees Celsius, with some cloud cover expected in the afternoon.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Pune should be good for the batsmen, with some assistance for the seamers. There will be some turn on offer later in the day, although this is largely a batting wicket.

Predicted XIs

India

Kuldeep Yadav could get some game-time

There are a lot of variables in India's ODI playing XI, with a couple of debutants joining the squad.

KL Rahul is likely to open the batting with Rohit Sharma in place of Shikhar Dhawan, with management likely to give him some game-time to help him regain his form.

Krunal Pandya is likely to make his ODI debut for India, with Prasidh Krishna an option as well. Kuldeep Yadav could get some much-earned game time, although Chahal is likely to be the first choice wrist-spinner.

India: KL Rahul/ Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan/ Prasidh Krishna, and Yuzvendra Chahal/ Kuldeep Yadav.

Advertisement

England

Can Morgan get back to form in this series?

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow should return to the top for England. Sam Billings should come into the side in place of Joe Root. In the absence of Jofra Archer, Tom Curran should return to the side.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid.

Match Prediction

India will carry on their confidence from the series win in the T20Is, and considering that England will be missing two of their key ODI players, India could walk away with this one as well.

Prediction: India to win.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.