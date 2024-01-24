India vs England, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India are all set to host England in a five-match Test series, with the first game scheduled to be played from January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The series, which commences on Thursday, will conclude on March 7, 2024.

While India’s most recent Test outing was against South Africa, England last faced Australia in the Ashes 2023. India lost the first Test to the Proteas before scripting a historic comeback to win the second Test and conclude the series 1-1.

England, on the other hand, leveled the most recent Ashes series 2-2 but failed to get their hands on the Ashes urn. Though Australia retained the urn, England put up a great fight in the two matches that they won, and also in the game that ended in a draw.

England’s last Test victory in India came in 2012 when the side was led by Alastair Cook. During England’s last tour of India, in 2021, the hosts clinched the four-match series 3-1 and would be hoping to perform similarly.

Both sides would be aiming to improve their numbers on the World Test Championship points table. While the Rohit Sharma-led side have been two-time runners-up, they would be hoping to lift the mace at the end of the ongoing cycle. Meanwhile, England haven’t made it to the WTC Final in the two editions.

India vs England Match Details

Match: India vs England, 1st Test, England tour of India

Date and Time: January 25, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

India vs England Head-to-Head

India and England have squared off in 35 Tests, of which the latter have emerged victorious in 19. While India have 11 wins against England overall, their record against the now Ben Stokes-led side in home conditions is better. India have registered eight wins against England at home in the 16 games played, while the Englishmen have five wins to their account, with three games ending in a draw.

Matches Played: 35

India: 11

England: 19

Draw: 5

India vs England Pitch Report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been batter-friendly. It provides better assistance to the pacers, as compared to the spinners. The last Test played at this venue ended in three days, when India defeated the West Indies, with pacer Umesh Yadav wreaking havoc. The skipper winning the toss might look to bat first and add runs firsthand.

India vs England Weather Report

The weather will remain clear throughout the five scheduled days of the first Test. While the temperature will be around 26 degrees Celsius in the morning, it will rise to 30 degrees Celsius by the afternoon with zero chances of rain.

India vs England Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

England

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India vs England Match Prediction

Looking at the previous records of the two teams on Indian soil, the hosts are likely to dominate the upcoming game and win the encounter. Though the Indian team will not have their ace batter Virat Kohli’s services, they will look to make the most of the home conditions.

Prediction: India to win the match.

India vs England Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 Network

Live Streaming: JioCinema App and Website

