India vs England 2018,third test : Preview

Abhishek
ANALYST
Preview
584   //    18 Aug 2018, 08:50 IST

India and England face off tomorrow for the third test at Trent Bridge. England goes into the test as firm favorites with two wins in as many tests. India, on the other hand, would look to save themselves from the ignominy of a third defeat.

Team News

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four

For England, Ben Stokes will be back in the side in place of Sam Curran. Rest of the side would remain the same.

Bumrah should be back from injury for India. Kohli is expected to make a couple of changes to strengthen his beleaguered batting. Dhawan might get another chance at the expense of Vijay. Rishabh Pant is expected to be drafted in place of Karthik. Finally, Karun Nair can come in place of Pandya.

Key Battles

Cook vs Ashwin

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two
Ashwin got better of Cook at
Edgebaston

Ashwin got better of Cook twice at Edgebaston. With Trent Bridge pitch expected to be dry, it is expected to aid spin bowling. It would be interesting to see how Cook handles Ashwin this time around.

Kohli vs Anderson

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
Anderson is yet to dismiss Kohli in this series

Anderson is a master of swing bowling and has shown his class in the last two tests. Even at a tender age of 35, he has not lost his zing and has troubled even India's best batsman Kohli. Edgbaston saw an intriguing battle ensued between Kohli and Anderson. Indian skipper played a waiting game and kept leaving balls swinging away. He got a couple of lifelines but in the end, he got through the fiery spell unscathed. Once Anderson was out of the attack, Kohli went for his shots and registered a blistering century. English skipper, Joe Root would expect his premium bowler to get the better of his counterpart this time around.

Abhishek
ANALYST
Crazy about cricket,football . Love to read and write about sports. Ardent follower of the Indian football team.
