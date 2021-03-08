India vs England 2021: 3 India cricketers to watch out for in the T20I series

India and England will lock horns in a five-match Twenty20 International series in Ahmedabad, which will officially mark the beginning of Virat Kohli & co's preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup. The global T20I meet is all set to take place in India later this year.

Indian selectors, headed by former cricketer Chetan Sharma, have drafted a couple of new faces into the Indian squad for the England T20I series.

Notable performances in the England series, followed by strong outings in the IPL 2021, will push the newcomers' case for the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in October.

On that note, let us take a look at three Indian cricketers to watch out for in the upcoming T20I series between India and England:

#1 Ishan Kishan

The former India U-19 skipper has finally got the deserved call up to the national side. Ishan Kishan, who hails from Jharkhand, has been a force to reckon with in domestic cricket and has also done extensively well for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who more or less stays under the shadow of Rishabh Pant, has also impressed for India A under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid.

His breakthrough season was the IPL 2020 in the UAE, where Ishan Kishan racked up 516 runs from 14 games at a strike-rate of 145.76. His run-scoring form helped Mumbai defend their title.

The 22-year-old kept up the good work in the domestic circuit, playing some crucial knocks for Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. His knock of 173 runs from just 94 balls which included 11 towering sixes against Madhya Pradesh, earned him praise from all quarters.

Ishan Kishan will aim to keep things simple and carry on with the good job he has done so far to strengthen his case for a place in the T20 World Cup 2021.

