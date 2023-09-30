India vs England, 2023 World Cup Warm-up Matches: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details 

The India vs England warm-up match will take place today in Guwahati. It is the first of the two 2023 World Cup warm-up matches for the two teams. Barsapara Cricket Stadium will host the match. The start time is 2:00 PM IST.

India are coming off a 2-1 series win over Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit has a ton of momentum on their side, having won the Asia Cup 2023 championship earlier this month.

On the other side, England registered ODI series wins over New Zealand and Ireland before reaching India for the 2023 World Cup. The defending champions have a star-studded squad, with almost all players having enough experience playing in Indian conditions.

Before the India vs England warm-up match starts, here's a look at some important details fans should know about the game.

India vs England, 2023 World Cup warm-up match, Match Details:

Match: India vs England, 2023 World Cup warm-up match

Date and Time: September 30, 2023, Saturday, 2 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India vs England Pitch Report

The pitch in Guwahati is generally good for batting. Barsapara Cricket Stadium hosted two home matches for the Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2023 season.

The pitch was batting-friendly on both occasions. A similar deck could be on offer for today's India vs England match.

India vs England Weather Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms are predicted in the afternoon today in Guwahati.

Rain is likely to interrupt the proceedings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius.

India vs England Probable XIs

Since this is a warm-up match, teams need not name a playing XI. Teams can choose 11 batters and 11 bowlers from their squad of 15.

India

Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

England

Squad

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.

India vs England, 2023 World Cup warm-up Match Prediction

India are likely to win the warm-up match against England. The England team has reached Guwahati after a 38-hour journey. The players would be a little tired. Also, England have not played a game in Indian conditions for a long time now.

On the other side, India have been playing ODI cricket in subcontinental conditions over the last few weeks. Expect India to prevail over the defending champions in a high-scoring contest.

Prediction: India to beat England.

India vs England Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).