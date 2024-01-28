India vs England 2024 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 1st Test ft. Jasprit Bumrah

India have been handed a shock defeat by England in the first game of the five-Test series at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad. The hosts fell 28 runs short in what was an absolute thriller of a Test match.

After a mammoth lead of 190 runs, it seemed like India were in the driver's seat. However, a special knock of 196 from Ollie Pope helped England stage an incredible fightback, where they scored 420 in their second innings.

Chasing 231 to win, the hosts kept losing at regular intervals and debutant Tom Hartley silenced his critics with a sensational seven-wicket haul on debut. On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah producing a peach against Ben Stokes

From a precarious situation at 155/7, England skipper Ben Stokes once again looked to play a heroic knock with the tail and frustrate the opposition. The southpaw almost hit sixes at will and was threatening to take the visitors close to the 300-run mark.

It needed something special to stop Stokes in that mood and it was none other than Jasprit Bumrah who stepped up and delivered. From around the wicket, Bumrah got a delivery to pitch on a good length and nip away.

Ben Stokes came down the track to knock the ball around for a single, but was beaten all ends up as he saw the stumps rattled. The southpaw probably wanted to keep strike for the next over but ended up in a poor position to deal with that brilliant delivery.

Stokes shook his head while walking back, acknowledging that it was a brilliant delivery and that he probably couldn't have done anything about it.

#2 Bumrah's searing reverse-swing menace

Despite trailing by a massive 190 runs after India's first innings, England came out all guns blazing in their second essay and caught the spinners off-guard. India needed an inspirational spell to make a comeback on Day 3 and it was Bumrah once again who stepped up.

The speedster trapped Ben Duckett in front initially, but Rohit Sharma didn't opt for a review. Replays showed three reds and Bumrah was visibly distraught on the field. However, he didn't let his emotions get the better of him as he knocked over Duckett's off-stump in his next over.

Jasprit Bumrah was understandably pumped up and the momentum in that spell also helped him dismiss Joe Root by trapping the star batter in front. His spell brought the hosts right back into the scheme of things.

#1 Axar Patel dropping Ollie Pope's catch

Arguably the biggest turning point in the game came when Axar Patel gave a life to Ollie Pope in England's second innings. Once Ben Stokes was dismissed, it seemed like an Indian win was almost inevitable. However, Pope and Ben Foakes got together for an incredible partnership to ensure the hosts had to bat again.

The target of 231 could have been a lot lesser had India taken the opportunity to dismiss Pope on Day 3. The right-hander tried to reverse-sweep Ravindra Jadeja and could only get a top edge towards Axar at short third man.

The fielder peddled back and tried to take the catch with a reverse cup, but shelled it. Captain Rohit Sharma had his hands on his head in disbelief and even Axar Patel knew it was a big moment in the game. Pope went on to score a staggering 196 and ensured England posted a difficult total to chase.

