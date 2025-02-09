India vs England 2025 ODI series: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, pitch history and ODI records

Barabati Stadium will host the second match of the India vs England 2025 ODI series on February 9. India won the first game in Nagpur, and they will be keen to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

On the other side, England will aim to bounce back in the series by winning the second match. England do not have fond memories of playing in Cuttack as MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh destroyed the English bowling department in a bilateral ODI at this venue in 2017.

Before India and England take the field at the Barabati Stadium, here's a look at the venue's pitch history and ODI records.

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack ODI records

Cuttack has hosted 19 ODIs so far. The first ODI at this venue happened on January 27, 1982, while the last ODI at this stadium took place on December 22, 2019. India have a fantastic 13-4 win-loss record in ODIs on this ground.

Here are some other important stats to know from the previous 19 matches played in Cuttack:

ODI matches played: 19

Won by teams batting first: 7

Won by teams batting second: 12

Highest individual score: 153* - Mohammad Azharuddin (IND) vs Zimbabwe, 1998

Best bowling figures: 4/27 - Daren Powell (WI) vs India, 2007

Highest team total: 381/6 - India vs England, 2017

Lowest team total: 169 - West Indies vs India, 2007

Highest successful run-chase: 316/6 - India vs West Indies, 2019

Average first innings score: 226.

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, pitch report

The pitch report will be live from Cuttack just before the toss takes place. The pitch has been great at this venue, helping both batters and bowlers. Surprisingly, not a single bowler has taken a five-wicket haul in ODIs on this ground so far.

Although the average first innings score is 226, the recent encounters at this stadium have been high-scoring ones. India scored a mammoth 381/6 against England in Cuttack in 2017.

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack last ODI match

India defeated West Indies by four wickets in the last ODI at this venue. The match happened on December 22, 2019, where Nicholas Pooran's 89 helped West Indies reach 315/5 in 50 overs. In response, India reached 316/6, thanks to a 81-ball 85 from Virat Kohli.

The batters smashed 15 sixes in that ODI game. 11 wickets fell in two innings, with spinners taking just one of them.

Brief scores: India 316/6 (Virat Kohli 85, Keemo Paul 3/59) beat West Indies 315/5 (Nicholas Pooran 89, Navdeep Saini 2/58) by 4 wickets.

