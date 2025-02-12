India vs England 2025 ODI series: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, pitch history and ODI records

ODI cricket returns to Narendra Modi Stadium for the first time since the 2023 World Cup Final. India will host England for the third ODI of the three-match series in Ahmedabad on February 12.

India have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead by winning the matches in Nagpur and Cuttack. The Indian team will aim to complete a clean sweep by winning the Ahmedabad ODI as well.

On the other side, England will try to gain some momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy by winning the fixture at the world's largest cricket stadium. Before the match begins, here's a look at the pitch history and ODI records of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Trending

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad ODI records

Ahmedabad's new stadium has hosted only eight ODIs so far. Teams batting second have won five out of those eight games, which is why the captain winning the toss may prefer to chase.

Here are some other important numbers to know from the eight matches played at the world's largest cricket stadium:

Matches played: 8

Won by teams batting first: 3

Won by teams batting second: 5

Highest individual score: 152* - Devon Conway (NZ) vs England, 2023

Best bowling figures: 4/12 - Prasidh Krishna (IND) vs West Indies, 2022

Highest team total: 286 - Australia vs England, 2023

Lowest team total: 169 - West Indies vs India, 2022

Highest successful run-chase: 283/1 - New Zealand vs England, 2023

Average first innings score: 240.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad helps batters and bowlers equally. Interestingly, not a single team has recorded a total of more than 300 in the eight ODIs played at this iconic venue.

India defeated Pakistan on this ground in the 2023 ODI World Cup but suffered a defeat in the same tournament's final against Australia at this venue. Meanwhile, England lost both the games they played here in the World Cup.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last ODI

Australia beat India by six wickets in the last ODI hosted by Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. Half-centuries from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli guided India to 240. In response, Australia reached 241/4 in just 43 overs, thanks to Travis Head's 120-ball 137.

14 wickets fell in that game, with spinners taking two of them. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Match summary: India 240 (KL Rahul 66, Mitchell Starc 3/55) lost to Australia 241/4 (Travis Head 137, Jasprit Bumrah 2/43) by 6 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news