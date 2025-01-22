India vs England 2025 T20I series: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The India vs England 2025 T20I series will begin on January 22 in Kolkata. It is a five-match series, with the next four matches scheduled to happen in Chennai, Rajkot, Pune and Mumbai.

This will be the first five-match T20I series between India and England since 2021. Four years ago, the two nations crossed paths in a five-match T20I series in Ahmedabad, which India won 3-2.

England will be out for revenge for that series loss and also the semifinal defeat against India in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Here is everything you need to know about the India vs England 2025 T20I series.

India vs England 2025 T20I series full schedule

The T20I series will be played from January 22 to February 2. The officials have implemented a reasonable gap between all matches, allowing players to refresh and recharge.

1st T20I - January 22, Kolkata - 7 pm IST.

2nd T20I - January 25, Chennai - 7 pm IST.

3rd T20I - January 28, Rajkot - 7 pm IST.

4th T20I - January 31, Pune - 7 pm IST.

5th T20I - February 2, Mumbai - 7 pm IST.

India vs England 2025 T20I series match timings

All matches have the same start time of 7 pm IST, with the toss happening at 6.30 pm IST. The matches will begin at 1.30 pm GMT.

India vs England T20I series 2025 squads

India squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Dhruv Jurel (wk).

England squad

Jos Buttler (c), Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone and Adil Rashid.

India vs England T20I series 2025 live-streaming details

India: Disney+ Hotstar

The UK: Sky Sports.

