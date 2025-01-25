India vs England 2025 T20I series: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and T20I records

The second of the five T20Is between India and England will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, January 25. The Indian team comfortably won the first T20I in Kolkata and would be keen to replicate the same performance in Chennai.

Fans expected a high-scoring game in Kolkata, but Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav mentioned at the toss that the pitch was a little sticky. Batting first, England were bowled out for just 132.

It will be interesting to see how the Chennai deck plays. Before the second T20I starts, here's a look at the pitch history and T20I records at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai T20I records

The pitch in Chennai generally helps the slower bowlers. However, in IPL 2024, there were quite a few high-scoring matches at this venue.

As far as T20I cricket is concerned, Chennai has surprisingly hosted only two games so far. Here's a glance at the venue's T20I records:

Matches played: 2

Won by teams batting first: 1

Won by teams batting second: 1

Highest individual score: 92 - Shikhar Dhawan (IND) vs West Indies, 2018

Best bowling figures: 3/31 - Irfan Pathan (IND) vs New Zealand, 2012

Highest team total: 182/4 - India vs West Indies, 2018

Lowest team total: 166/4 - India vs New Zealand, 2012

Highest successful run-chase: 182/4 - India vs West Indies, 2018

Average first innings score: 174.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

The pitch report for the second T20I between India and England will be live on TV before the coin toss. Notably, the teams losing the toss have won both the T20Is in Chennai so far.

In the two T20I matches played at this venue, the bowling team has failed to take more than five wickets in any innings. Batters should have a good time in the middle in the upcoming T20I.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last T20I

India defeated the West Indies by six wickets in the last T20I hosted by Chennai. The match was played on November 11, 2018, when Nicholas Pooran's quickfire half-century helped the West Indies reach 181/3 in 20 overs. In response, Shikhar Dhawan's 82-run knock powered India to 182/4 on the last ball of the game.

The batters smashed a total of 14 sixes in the game between India and the West Indies. Seven wickets fell in 40 overs, with spinners taking four of them. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: India 182/4 (Shikhar Dhawan 92, Keemo Paul 2/32) beat West Indies 181/3 (Nicholas Pooran 53*, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/28) by 6 wickets.

