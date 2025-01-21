India vs England 2025 T20I series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The India vs England 2025 T20I series will start on January 22. It is a five-match series, which will help both nations try some new players on the road to the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sri Lanka and India will host the T20 World Cup next year. Hence, this series is quite important for the English players to get some experience of playing T20I cricket in subcontinental conditions.

Big names like Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Jos Buttler will play in the India vs England 2025 T20I series. Here's a quick glance at the schedule and live streaming details for the five matches.

IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series schedule (with match timings in IST)

Kolkata, Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai are the venues for the five-match series between India and England. The start time for all the matches is 7pm local time (1.30pm GMT). Here is the complete schedule:

1st T20I - January 22, 7pm IST - Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

2nd T20I - January 25, 7pm IST - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

3rd T20I - January 28, 7pm IST - Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.

4th T20I - January 31, 7pm IST - MCA Stadium, Pune.

5th T20I - February 2, 7pm IST - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

India vs England 2025 T20I series TV channel and live streaming details

The Star Sports network will broadcast India's home matches to audiences in India going forward. After the merger of Star Sports and Jio, all home matches of India will be live on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the matches live on Sky Sports. Here is the complete telecast channel list for the India vs England 2025 T20I series:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

The UK: Sky Sports.

