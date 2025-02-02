India vs England 2025 T20I series: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20I records

The final T20I match of the India vs England series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. India already have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Hence, the upcoming match does not have much significance.

India won the first two matches in Kolkata and Chennai. England bounced back by winning the Rajkot T20I, but India sealed the series by registering a win in Pune on Friday, January 31.

Both teams may try out some new players in this dead rubber. Before the match begins, here's a look at the pitch history and T20I records at the Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai T20I records

Mumbai has played host to eight T20Is so far. Teams winning the toss have won six out of the eight matches played at this venue, highlighting the significance of the coin toss.

Here are some other important stats to know from the previous eight matches played on this ground:

T20I matches played: 8

Won by teams batting first: 3

Won by teams batting second: 5

Highest individual score: 100* - Chris Gayle (WI) vs England, 2016

Best bowling figures: 4/22 - Shivam Mavi (IND) vs Sri Lanka, 2023

Highest team total: 240/3 - India vs West Indies, 2019

Lowest team total: 160 - Sri Lanka vs India, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 230/8 - England vs South Africa, 2016

Average first innings score: 191.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch in Mumbai is a batting paradise. The fact that the lowest team total on this ground is 160 shows how much the batters have enjoyed themselves.

Bowlers may not have much of a say in this contest. The boundary dimensions will favor the batters as well, and it should be a high-scoring affair on Sunday.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last T20I

India beat Sri Lanka by two runs in a thriller on January 3, 2023, at this venue. Deepak Hooda's magnificent 23-ball 41 helped India reach 162/5 in 20 overs. Chasing 163, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 160 despite a 27-ball 45 from Dasun Shanaka.

The batters smashed a total of 15 sixes in that game. 15 wickets fell in 40 overs, with spinners bagging three of them. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: India 162/5 (Deepak Hooda 41, Dhananjaya de Silva 1/6) beat Sri Lanka 160 (Dasun Shanaka 45, Shivam Mavi 4/22) by 2 runs.

