India vs England 2025 T20Is: Top 10 records to know about

India will take on England in a five-match T20I series, which starts with the opening match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. The Men in Blue will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, while the Englishmen are being captained by Jos Buttler.

T20 world champions India had terrific year in the format in 2024. They played 26 matches, winning as many as 22 and losing only two. Two other games were tied, which the Men in Blue won in the Super Over. As for England, they played 17 T20Is in 2024, winning 10 and losing five, while two matches produced no result.

Looking at the head-to-head record between India and England in T20Is, the two sides have taken each other on 24 times, with the Men in Blue having a 13-11 lead in the head-to-head battle. As India and England gear up to resume their T20I rivalry, here's a look at 10 records to know about.

#1 Highest and lowest total in India vs England T20Is

India's 224-2 in Ahmedabad in March 2021 is the highest team total in India vs England T20Is. For England, 215-7 in Nottingham in July 2022 is their highest score against India in T20Is.

England's 80 all-out in Colombo (RPS) in September 2012 during the T20 World Cup is the lowest team in total in India vs England T20Is. For the Men in Blue, their lowest team total against England in T20Is is 120-9, which was registered at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in October 2011.

#2 Largest margin of victory by runs and wickets

India beat England by 90 runs in the 2012 T20 World Cup match in Colombo. This is the largest margin of victory by runs in India vs England T20Is. England thumped India by 10 wickets in Adelaide in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal. This is the largest margin of victory by wickets in T20Is between the two nations.

#3 Most runs by a batter in India vs England T20Is

Virat Kohli holds the record for having scored most runs by a batter in India vs England T20Is. In 21 matches, he has scored 648 runs at an average of 38.11 and a strike rate of 135.

For England, Buttler has scored most runs against India in T20Is. In 22 matches, he has 498 runs to his name at an average of 33.20 and a strike rate of 145.61. Rohit Sharma (467) completes the top three among batters with the most number of runs in India vs England T20Is.

#4 Highest individual score in India vs England T20Is

Suryakumar's 117 off 55 balls is the highest individual score in India vs England T20Is. He clobbered 14 fours and six sixes in his brilliant knock, which came in Nottingham in July 2022. His heroics went in vain, though, as England won the contest by 17 runs.

KL Rahul's 101* off 54 balls in Manchester in July 2018 is the second-highest individual score in India vs England T20Is. Rahul slammed 10 fours and five sixes in his belligerent knock. Rohit's 100* off 56 balls is third on the list of highest individual scores in India vs England T20Is. His whirlwind knock came in Bristol in July 2018 and featured 11 fours and five sixes.

For England, Alex Hales' 86 off 47 balls in Adelaide in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal is the highest individual score against India in T20Is. The blazing knock featured four fours and seven sixes.

#5 Most 50-plus scores in India vs England T20Is

Kohli holds the record for having notched up most 50-plus scores in India vs England T20Is. He has five half-centuries from 21 innings. Rohit and Buttler are joint-second on the list, with four 50-plus scores each. While Rohit has three fifties and a hundred against England, Buttler has four half-centuries against India.

#6 Most sixes in India vs England T20Is

Buttler holds the record for having hit most sixes in India vs England T20Is. He has 21 to his name from 19 innings. Jason Roy is second on the list, with 20 from 15 innings, while Kohli is third, with 19 from 21 innings.

Yuvraj Singh holds the joint record for having hit most sixes in an innings in an India vs England T20I. He struck seven maximums in Durban during the 2007 T20 World Cup, six of them in one over off Stuart Broad. Eoin Morgan, Roy and Hales have also hit seven sixes in a T20I innings against India.

#7 Most runs in an India vs England T20I series

Kohli holds the record for having scored most runs in an India vs England T20I series. He scored 231 runs in five innings during the home series in 2020-21, averaging 115.50 at a strike rate of 147.13, with three fifties. In the same series, Buttler scored 172 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 147. He is second on the list of batters with most runs in India vs England T20Is.

#8 Most ducks in India vs England T20Is

Buttler also hold the unwanted record for having notched up the most ducks in India vs England T20Is. He has been dismissed thrice without opening his account. Matt Parkinson, Graeme Swann, Moeen Ali, Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Jordan, Rahul and Roy have been dismissed without scoring two times each.

#9 Most wickets in India vs England T20Is

Right-arm pacer Jordan holds the record for having claimed most wickets in India vs England T20Is. In 16 matches, he has picked up 24 wickets at an average of 23.79 and an economy rate of 9.28, with a best of 4-27.

For India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 21.12 and an economy rate of 8.04, with a best of 6-25.

#10 Best bowling figures in India vs England T20Is

Chahal's 6-25 in Bengaluru in February 2017 is the best bowling figures in India vs England T20Is. Kuldeep Yadav's 5-24 in Manchester in July 2018 is second on the list. For England, Jade Dernbach's 4-22 in Manchester in August 2011 is the best bowling figures against India in T20Is.

