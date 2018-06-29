India vs England: 3 Reasons why Kuldeep Yadav should be picked in the Test Squad

CRICKET-RSA-IND-ODI

Even though India’s tour of England starts on the 3rd of July, the main focus will be on the Test Matches which start on the 1st of August. The 5 Test match series will be India’s 2nd overseas Test assignment of this year. India travelled to South Africa at the start of the year and couldn’t win the Test series.

The last time India went to England India lost the series pretty badly. The series just went downhill for them after the second Test at Lords as India lost the series 3-1. This time India will be hoping that the result is different. But for the result to be different, India will have to think differently.

That’s where India might have to take an unorthodox approach and take a wrist-spinner with them alongside the two orthodox finger spinners – R Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja. Obviously, Ashwin and Jadeja have been match-winners for India over the years, but the majority of that is in India. When India travelled to England last time both of them were pretty much ineffective.

So the unorthodox approach may be an option for the England tour. So, let’s have a look at 3 reasons why Kuldeep should be part of the squad.

3. Wrist Spinners can turn the ball both ways

Kuldeep Yadav is an integral part of the limited overs set-up

The basic reason for which Kuldeep Yadav should be picked in the squad for the England Tests is that he will be able to spin the ball both ways. He will definitely have more variations and varieties than Ashwin and Jadeja.

It wouldn’t matter if he is bowling to a right-hander or a left-hander as he would be able to take the ball away from both the batsmen. Being a left-arm Chinaman bowler it is difficult for many batsmen to pick the ball from the hand. It won’t be easy to tell in which direction the ball is turning.

Another advantage Kuldeep might have is that he can turn the ball more. He has a tendency to give the ball air and such bowlers can turn the ball much more. If he can turn the ball square then he can definitely become a threat to the English batsmen.