India vs England 4th Test: Is 246 enough on this wicket?

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
914   //    30 Aug 2018, 23:15 IST

It gave you a sense of deja vu watching India struggle to finish off the English tail. One can only hope that similarities between the first Test and fourth Test end here.

Once again Indian bowlers rattled English top order with their superb bowling. They were relentless against the top order, so much so that its difficult to find even a single blemish in their work. But, somehow Indian bowlers have struggled to dislodge English lower middle order.

During the first Test, Indian bowlers couldn't get Sam Curran out, who went on to play a match-winning inning. The second Test was evenly poised when India got five English wickets cheaply, after that, Chris Woakes played a match-defining inning. Although India won the third test, once again India found it hard to dismiss English lower middle order during the second inning.

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day One
Sam Curran came good once again

Now the question arises - is 246 sufficient on this wicket? By no means is this wicket, flat. Batsmen and bowlers both have been in play on this wicket. Bowlers need to bowl in the right areas to get wickets and batsmen need to apply themselves if they want to score big.

England was almost out of the game at 86 for 6, but, now they are not. 246 has given them something to bowl at.

On the other hand, the wicket would be at its best to bat during the second day. It will be up to the Indian batsmen to make full use of good batting conditions, as this will be their best chance. If India could score something around 350, it will be difficult for England to come back in the match, considering Ashwin would be really handy on this wicket during the second inning.

England would be hoping to restrict India to anything below 250, which would be equivalent to getting England out of jail. If this happens then the match will boil down to the second inning batting for both the teams and then, it will be advantage England, as India will have to bat last on this wicket.

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 246/10
IND 19/0 (4.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: India trail England by 227 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
