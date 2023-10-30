India vs England Highlights, 2023 World Cup: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 29 Ft. Mohammed Shami

Team India continued their winning streak in the 2023 World Cup with another sensational win, this time against England at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. It was the hosts' most challenging game in the tournament so far and they responded brilliantly to the test.

After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue lost three early wickets and were forced on the backfoot. However, it was Rohit Sharma's sensational 87, coupled with key contributions from KL Rahul (39) and Suryakumar Yadav (49) that helped India crawl their way towards 229/9.

While the target of 230 seemed a bit under par, India's pace attack set the stage on fire with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah reducing England to 40/4 after powerplay. England couldn't recover from the setback as they were bundled out for just 129, handing India a massive 100-run victory and a spot at the top of the table.

On that note, let's take a look at the three moments in the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Mohammed Shami's setup to Ben Stokes

Jasprit Bumrah had given India just the comeback they needed by picking up two early wickets. With Mohammed Siraj struggling for rhythm, Rohit Sharma brought on Mohammed Shami from the other end to add to the pressure created by Bumrah.

Shami seemed to have the ball on a string as he beat Stokes' outside edge from around the wicket multiple times. The southpaw also came down the track on a couple of occasions to upset Shami's rhythm, but the veteran pacer stuck to his line and length.

Getting frustrated by the series of dot balls, Stokes gave room and tried to smash one through the off-side. However, Shami bowled a brilliant inswinger and rattled Stokes's stumps, sending him back for a 10-ball duck. The fans were thrilled to see the way Shami set Stokes up to eventually dismiss him.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav's magical delivery to dismiss Jos Buttler

Kuldeep Yadav's meteoric rise as a bowler post his injury has been nothing short of sensational. He had figures of 1/72 the last time the two teams met in the ODI World Cup four years ago. However, this time, Kuldeep proved once again how incredible a bowler he is with an absolute peach of a delivery to Jos Buttler.

Kuldeep gave the ball a bit of air and landed it on a good length just outside the off-stump. The England captain went on the back foot to probably punch it through the covers. However, the ball spun sharply and rattled the stumps after going through the gap between Buttler's bat and pad.

Fans recalled a sensational delivery that Kuldeep Yadav had bowled to Babar Azam in the 2019 World Cup and hailed him for producing a similar pearler.

#1 Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's camaraderie

The one thing that fans have been loving about the Indian team is the way they seem united both on and off the field. The Men in Blue have given several heartwarming moments so far in the tournament and another one was on display after Shami dismissed Moeen Ali.

The pacer struck on the very first ball of his second spell and it seemed like it was Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma's plan that had been successful. Kohli was passionate as usual but was also so ecstatic that he ran straight towards Rohit in celebration and even lifted the latter up. Fans really adored the two veterans of Indian cricket and the bonding between them.

To watch the full highlights of the match, click here.