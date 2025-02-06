India vs England Match Prediction: Who will win the 1st ODI match?

The 2023 World Cup final was a long time ago, but the men who played in it for India haven't played much together since. While the Men in Blue, who rampaged their way to the final before falling to Australia, have won the T20 World Cup and a host of bilaterals in the process, they are yet to field their first-choice 50-over side in a meaningful tournament.

That will change on Thursday, February 6, when India lock horns with England in the first ODI of the three-match series in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma and Co. are at the doorstep of the Champions Trophy, and they need to finalize their preparations for the tournament in a calendar year where tons of ODI cricket is scheduled to be played.

England, whom India bulldozed in the last ODI World Cup, haven't been in the best of form in the format. But with plenty of white-ball talent in their ranks and a deep batting lineup, Jos Buttler and his men are certainly among the contenders to go all the way in the upcoming ICC event.

England showed glimpses of their ability in the preceding T20I series against India, but their decision-making and shot selection left a lot to be desired. They will still be challenged by spin, with Varun Chakaravarthy being added to the ODI squad as a late replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, whose status remains unknown.

India’s squad for the ODI series against England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy.

England's squad for the ODI series against India: Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Can India continue their sensational run in the 50-over format? Or will England give them something serious to think about ahead of the Champions Trophy?

IND vs ENG 2025: Champions Trophy dress rehearsals begin

India v England - 3rd T20I - Source: Getty

England have announced their playing XI for the first ODI. Mark Wood has been rested, with Saqib Mahmood partnering with Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse in the pace attack. Interestingly, the hosts will depend on Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone and Joe Root to share fifth-bowler duties.

The trio may even have to bowl more than a combined 10 overs, with a spin-friendly track expected in Nagpur. The slow turn could prove tough to counter for England, whose middle order hasn't been entirely convincing against slower bowling recently.

In that case, Ben Duckett and Jos Buttler will become key. Harry Brook and Livingstone will certainly be more at ease against spin in the middle overs, where only four fielders out and less of a need to attack constantly will work in their favor. But India do have the advantage here.

The Men in Blue have concerns of their own. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli haven't been in the best of nick lately, although their ODI returns are yet to dwindle. The pace attack, featuring Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana, is a combination of inexperience and questionable fitness.

Nevertheless, India will be the favorites to come out on top on Thursday. They steamrolled opposition in the 2023 World Cup and have assembled most of the same players to feature against England. While they might not be the same dominant team, there's enough talent there to come away with the win. The visitors, meanwhile, will be in with a real chance.

Prediction: India to win the 1st ODI vs England.

