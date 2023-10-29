India vs England Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2023 World Cup match?

Ahead of the start of the 2023 World Cup, who would've thought that India and England would be in their current positions?

Well, India's spot at the top of the table is certainly the easier of the two to stomach. The Men in Blue came into the competition as one of the favorites and have exceeded expectations to notch up five impressive wins on the trot. They are the only unbeaten team in the tournament and have played a terrific brand of cricket despite being put in some tricky situations.

England, on the other hand, have unraveled like a ball of yarn in the paws of an eager cat. The defending champions are placed dead last in the standings, with only two points from five matches and have the worst net run rate in the 2023 World Cup.

England's campaign is hanging on by a thread, if they've not been effectively eliminated from semifinal contention already. And they will clash against the red-hot table-toppers at the worst possible time, with another defeat bound to spell doom for a team that seemed destined for greater heights.

Nevertheless, Jos Buttler's men are a plucky bunch who know how to perform under pressure. They've repeatedly spoken about not going down without a fight, and while they haven't backed up those words so far, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them come out swinging and play to their potential at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

India, meanwhile, are well rested and will look to consolidate their position at the summit. It's been a week since the hosts braved a resilient New Zealand outfit, and they'll be raring to go.

World Cup 2023: India look to stay unbeaten against struggling England

Jos Buttler has been far from his best in the competition

England's batting lineup has come undone on so many occasions in the 2023 World Cup so far.

Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler have been far from their best. Dawid Malan and Joe Root have scored some runs, but their form has tapered off. Ben Stokes only recently returned to the playing XI, and has had too much on his plate.

England's band of all-rounders, who have been shuffled around and tried in various combinations and roles, haven't come to the party either. Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali haven't made the impact they were expected to. Neither have the likes of Sam Curran and Chris Woakes. Even Mark Wood has been ludicrously expensive.

Nothing has gone right for England, whose weaknesses will undoubtedly play into India's hands. Rohit has a terrific five-pronged bowling attack to call upon, one that looks formidable in the absence of vice-captain Hardik Pandya.

India's batting, in contrast, has fired on most cylinders. While there are some depth concerns without Hardik, the openers are in imposing nick - Shubman Gill, in particular, is due a big knock.

It would be silly to rule England out as they're a world-class team who've been through tougher times in the past only to come out on top. But the odds seem stacked against them, especially at a venue that has offered balanced contests between the bat and the ball so far in the World Cup.

While England are backed into a corner and are very dangerous right now, India are the favorites to clinch two points on Sunday.

Prediction: India to win Match 29 of the 2023 World Cup.

