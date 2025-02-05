India vs England ODIs: Virat Kohli's unwanted record and other key stats 

Having clinched the T20I series 4-1, Team India will now take on England in a three-match one-day series, which will begin with the opening game at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The remaining two matches will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack (February 9) and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (February 12).

While Suryakumar Yadav led the Men in Blue to victory in the T20Is, Rohit Sharma is back to lead the one-day side. His form will be under the scanner for sure as will that of Virat Kohli. Both the senior batters had poor Test tours of Australia, but one-day cricket is one format in which both Rohit and Kohli have produced their best.

Looking at the head-to-head numbers between India and England, the two sides have clashed in 107 ODIs, with the Men in Blue having a 58-44 lead. Two matches have ended in a tie, while three produced no result. At home, India have won 34 and lost 17 out of 52 matches, while one game ended in a tie. As India and England prepare for their latest ODI battle, here's a statistical preview of the rivalry.

Trending

#1 Highest and lowest totals in India vs England ODIs

India's 387-5 in Rajkot in November 2008 is the highest team total in India vs England ODIs. The Men in Blue also scored 381-6 in Cuttack in January 2017. For England, the 366-8 they scored in the same match in Cuttack is their highest team total against India in one-dayers.

England's 110 at The Oval in July 2022 is the lowest total in India vs England one-dayers. Team India's lowest total (when all-out) is 146 at Lord's in July 2022.

#2 Most runs in India vs England ODIs

Former India captain MS Dhoni holds the record for having notched up most runs in India vs England ODIs. In 48 matches, he scored 1,546 runs at an average of 46.84 and a strike rate of 87.94.

For England, Ian Bell has scored most runs against India in ODIs. In 31 matches, he scored 1,163 runs at an average of 43.07 and a strike rate of 85.38.

#3 Highest individual scores in India vs England ODIs

Andrew Strauss' 158 off 145 balls in the 2011 World Cup match in Bengaluru is the highest individual score in India vs England ODIs. He struck 18 fours and a six in the knock. Yuvraj Singh's 150 off127 balls in Cuttack in January 2017 is second on the list. The southpaw struck 21 fours and three sixes in his terrific innings.

#4 Most hundreds in India vs England ODIs

Yuvraj holds the record for having hit most hundreds in India vs England one-dayers. He played 37 one-dayers against England and notched up four tons apart from seven half-centuries. Joe Root and Kohli are joint-second on the list, with three hundreds each from 22 and 36 matches respectively.

#5 Most ducks in India vs England ODIs

Kohli holds the unwanted record for having registered the most ducks in India vs England ODIs. Having played 36 innings against the Englishmen, he has been dismissed without scoring as many as four times. Manoj Prabhakar, Anil Kumble, Ajinkya Rahane, Root and Alastair Cook have been out for zero three times.

#6 Most sixes in India vs England ODIs

Dhoni has struck most sixes in India-England ODIs. In 48 matches, he hit 34 maximums. Yuvraj (29) is second on the list, followed by Jonny Bairstow (26). When it comes to most sixes in an innings in India vs England ODIs, the record is held by Ben Stokes. He slammed 10 sixes in his 52-ball 99 in Pune in March 2021.

#7 Most runs in an India vs England ODI series

Bell holds the record for having scored most runs in an India vs England ODI series. He totaled 442 runs in seven innings at an average of 70.33, with one hundred and two fifties in the 2007 Natwest Series in England. Tendulkar is second on the list. In the same series, he scored 374 runs at an average of 53.42, with four half-centuries and a best of 99.

#8 Most wickets in India vs England ODIs

Pace bowling legend James Anderson has claimed most wickets in India vs England ODIs. In 31 matches, he picked up 40 wickets at an average of 33.52 and an economy rate of 5.17. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is second on the list. In 26 ODIs, he has claimed 39 scalps, averaging 24.41 at an economy rate of 4.77.

#9 Best bowling figures in India vs England ODIs

Jasprit Bumrah's 6-19 at The Oval in July 2022 are the best figures in India vs England ODIs.

Two left-arm pacers occupy the next two slots. Ashish Nehra picked up 6-23 in the 2003 World Cup clash in Durban, while Reece Topley claimed 6-24 at Lord's in July 2022.

#10 Most wickets in an India vs England ODI series

Former pacer Paul Jarvis has claimed most wickets in an India-England one-day series. He picked up 15 wickets in six matches at an average of 16.60 during England's tour of India in 1992-93. For India, Javagal Srinath claimed 13 scalps in the same series at an average of 18.30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news