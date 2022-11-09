India vs England T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Semi-Final 2

The Adelaide Oval is all set to host the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England on November 10.

India are on a roll in this edition of the T20 World Cup. They won four out of five games to qualify for the semi-finals after topping Group 2 of Super 12. They beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their last group fixture.

Batting first, India posted a mammoth 186 on the board, thanks to fifties from KL Rahul (51 off 35 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (61* off 25 balls). The bowlers then backed up their batters to knock over Zimbabwe on 115.

Each of the Indian bowlers picked up at least one wicket, with Ravichandran Ashwin finishing with three to his name. The Men in Blue have been firing in unison and will look to keep performing in a similar manner in the knockout stages of the competition.

England, meanwhile, qualified for the semi-finals after finishing in second position in Group 1. They won three out of five games to seal a berth in the last four. They faced Sri Lanka in a do-or-die contest in their most recent game. A four-wicket win helped England qualify ahead of Australia.

After being asked to bowl first, the English bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted Sri Lanka to 141/8. Mark Wood starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/26. Contributions from Jos Buttler (28), Alex Hales (47), and Ben Stokes (42*) helped them chase down the total with two balls to spare.

England were coined as one of the favorites to lift the title ahead of the tournament and will have to be at their absolute best while facing India in their semi-final clash on Thursday.

India vs England Match Details:

Match: India vs England, Semi-Final 2, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: November 10 2022, Thursday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The spinners will come into play in the latter stages of the game as the batters will have to be patient while facing them.

India vs England Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with temperatures in Adelaide expected to range between 13 and 22 degrees Celsius.

India vs England Probable XIs

India

It remains to be seen whether Rishabh Pant gets the nod ahead of Dinesh Karthik for their semi-final clash against England.

Probable XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England

England look like a settled unit and are expected to field the same XI that featured against Sri Lanka in their last game.

Probable XI

Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India vs England Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

India vs England where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

