India vs England Test Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

India are all set to host England for a five-match Test series, starting on Thursday, January 25, Thursday. Five different venues will host the Test series.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the first Test followed by the second Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The third Test will unfold at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot while JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will take over the fourth Test’s hosting duties. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala will host the fifth Test.

Indian selectors have announced the squad for the first two Tests with Rohit Sharma named as captain and Jasprit Bumrah his deputy. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Shami, and Prasidh Krishna have been ruled out of the series due to injuries.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ishan Kishan, and Shardul Thakur are the major absentees from the squad. Virat Kohli has been pulled out of the squad for the first two Tests due to personal reasons, with Rajat Patidar being named as his replacement. Dhruv Jurel, who received his maiden national call-up will take over the keeping duties.

Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav are part of the spin attack while Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Bumrah, and Avesh form the pace battery.

On the other hand, England's selection panel has named three uncapped Test players in their squad namely pacer Gus Atkinson, off-spinners Tom Hartley, and Shoaib Bashir. Pakistani heritage Bashir is unfortunately yet to receive his visa to travel to India and he will miss the first Test.

Ben Stokes will captain England while Ben Foakes will handle the wicket-keeping duties. Harry Brook pulled out of the series due to personal reasons with Dan Lawrence being named as his replacement.

Leicestershire's leggie Rehan Ahmed made his return to the squad after claiming a five-wicket haul on his Test debut in Pakistan in December 2022.

India vs England Test Series 2024: Head-to-head records

A total of 131 Tests have been played between India (IND) and England (ENG). Out of these, India have won 31 matches and lost 50 Tests, while 50 matches have ended in a draw.

The most recent series between the two teams took place in 2021-2022, a five-match series that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Matches Played: 131

Won: 31

Lost: 50

Draw: 50

India vs England Test Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

January 25 to January 29

1st Test - India vs England, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 9:30 AM

February 2 to February 6

2nd Test - India vs England, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 9:30 AM

February 15 to February 19

3rd Test - India vs England, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 9:30 AM

February 23 to February 27

4th Test - India vs England, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 9:30 AM

March 7 to March 11

5th Test - India vs England, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 9:30 AM

India vs England Test Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Sports18 and Colors Cineplex will live broadcast the five-match Test series between India and England. Jio Cinema app and website will live stream all the games for fans in India.

India: Sports 18, Colors Cineplex, Jio Cinema

UK: TNT Sports and Discovery+

USA: Willow TV and Sling TV

India vs England Test Series 2024: Full Squads

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat (wk), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Avesh Khan, Virat Kohli (N/A for 1st & 2nd), Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Rajat Patidar (only for 1st & 2nd), KL Rahul (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

England

Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope (vc), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

