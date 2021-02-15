India vs England tickets: How to book tickets for the ‘pink ball’ Ahmedabad Test?

India vs England tickets for the 3rd Test between the two sides are now available. After a successful return of fans to the stadium in Chennai, fans will now get a chance to see the two sides in action in Ahmedabad.

The India vs England tickets for the next game are a must-have for a variety of reasons. The upcoming fixture will be the first international game to take place at the new Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The newly renovated Motera Stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of 110,000.

The 3rd India vs England Test is also a pink-ball affair. The day-night Test will be just the second such fixture to be played in India.

All these factors make the India vs England tickets for the 3rd Test a must-have commodity. Here is how you can buy yours!

Where can you book IND vs ENG third Test tickets?

CRICKET CARNIVAL IS BACK IN APNU AMDAVAD after 6 long years.

The largest cricket stadium in the world is all ready to host & witness the Paytm Test Series 2021 between IND &ENG

We start the sale of tickets for the first Test match from tomorrow Sunday 14th feb@BCCI#GCA #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/841EQBj2IK — Gujarat Cricket Association (Official) (@GCAMotera) February 13, 2021

India vs England tickets for the 3rd game will only be sold online due to COVID-19 guidelines. Fans interested in buying the 3rd Test IND vs ENG tickets can log onto Gujarat Cricket Association’s official website. Tickets are also available on BookMyShow.

When can you buy tickets for the 3rd IND vs ENG Test match?

Sale of the India vs England tickets began on Sunday, February 14 at 11:00 AM. Tickets are currently available for all 5 days of the fixture. The iconic pink-ball Test between India and England will begin on February 24 at 2:30 PM IST.

What is the cost of the India vs England tickets?

The stadium will only allow crowds up to 50% of its capacity. Fans have the option of choosing their India vs England tickets from a variety of options. Multiple stands are open for spectators, from where fans can catch the action between the two sides. IND vs ENG 3rd Test tickets are priced between 300 and 2500.