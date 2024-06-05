  • home icon
India vs Ireland, 2024 T20 World Cup: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York pitch history and T20 records 

By Naman Jain
Modified Jun 05, 2024 09:29 IST
Previews of Nassa County International Cricket Stadium

The highly anticipated clash between India and Ireland in the ongoing T20 World Cup kicks off today (Wednesday, June 5) at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York.

With both teams looking to secure a strong start to their campaign, a lot will depend on how the pitch behaves. Early indications suggest a challenging surface that could favor bowlers, particularly in the early stages of the innings.

This modular stadium is one-of-a-kind venue made especially for the T20 World Cup and will also host the high-octane fixture between India and Pakistan.

Before the IND vs IRE clash begins, let's look at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium's pitch history and stats.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York T20I stats

This particular stadium has hosted two matches thus far. However, with one of that being a warmup encounter (India vs Bangladesh), the record and stats will only include from the international fixture (South Africa vs Sri Lanka).

Made on the grounds of Eisenhower Park, this is a makeshift venue, which not only has drop-in pitch but also has artificial outfield.

Here are some other stats to know from the only T20I hosted by this ground:

T20I matches played: 1

Won by batting first: 0

Won by batting second: 1

Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 20 - Quinton de Kock (SA) vs SL, 2024

Best bowling figures: 4/7 - Anrich Nortje (SA) vs SL, 2024

Highest team total: 80/4 - SA vs SL, 2024

Lowest team total: 77 - SL vs SA, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 80/4 - SA vs SL, 2024

Average first-innings score: 77

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Pitch Report

Previews of Nassa County International Cricket Stadium

The exact IND vs IRE pitch report will be live before the two captains walk out for the toss. Based on the South Africa vs Sri Lanka encounter, the surface seems to be on the slower side, offering a challenge for batsmen. The sluggish nature of the wicket makes strokeplay even more critical, and forcing the big shots early on might not be the best strategy.

During the press conference on the eve of the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma even opined that the par score here could be around 140-150. Swing bowlers might be enough help off the deck, especially in the powerplay overs.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Last T20I

Sri Lanka v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

The last T20I between South Africa and Sri Lanka was a one-sided affair that took place on Monday, June 3, as part of the ongoing T20 World Cup. It was a match dominated by South Africa, who secured a convincing six-wicket victory at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

The hero of the day for the Proteas was their fast bowler, Anrich Nortje. He ripped through the Sri Lankan batting lineup, taking a career-best 4 wickets for just 7 runs in his four overs. Sri Lanka, struggling against Nortje's pace and accuracy, were bundled out for a paltry 77 runs, their lowest ever total in T20 cricket.

Chasing a modest target, South Africa themselves didn't have a breezy run. The Sri Lankan bowlers kept things tight, and the Proteas lost a few early wickets. However, contributions from Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, and Heinrich Klaasen ensured they reached the target with 6 wickets and four overs to spare.

Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: SL 77/10 (Kusal Mendis 19, Anrich Nortje 4/7) lost to SA 80/4 (Quinton de Kock 20, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/22) by 6 wickets.

हिन्दी