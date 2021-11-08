India vs Namibia Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

India's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup flickered briefly following two massive wins, but New Zealand extinguished the flame with clinical precision. Beating a dispirited Afghanistan by eight wickets, the Kiwis joined Pakistan as semi-finalists from Group 2.

India don't have much to play for when they take on Namibia in Match 42 of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium. But the Men in Blue will want Virat Kohli's T20I captaincy tenure to end on a good note, especially with Ravi Shastri also on his final assignment as India coach.

Things might seem straightforward against Namibia, who've lost three of their four games in the T20 World Cup so far. But Gerhard Erasmus' men have shown great character even while playing the best sides in the competition and can give India a run for their money. The final Super 12 game of the tournament promises to be entertaining, even if it doesn't have an impact on the next stage.

T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia seek to make the most of their biggest platform yet

New Zealand v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The T20 World Cup's Super 12 stage has been a good platform for Namibia to show just how good they are as an international side, but matches against India offer them reach like no other contest. The Eagles' final Super 12 encounter will undoubtedly be their biggest platform to date, and even though India have been knocked out of the competition, millions of eyes will be trained on the match.

Namibia's top-order batting hasn't lived up to expectations in the T20 World Cup so far, and they've often had to rely on contributions from the middle order to get them to even moderately respectable totals. David Wiese has expectedly been the standout, while Erasmus' captaincy and responsible batting have served the team well.

Namibia's left-armer-rich pace attack will be perfect to counter the weaknesses of India, who have often been picked apart by bowlers of that variety. Although spinners aren't exactly plentiful in the Namibia side, Bernard Scholtz will have support from a few part-timers.

For India, rest and rotation may be the theme of the final T20 World Cup game. Most of their all-format players have shuttled from one bio-bubble to another and will desperately need a rest ahead of a packed calendar. Players who have warmed the bench so far like Rahul Chahar might be in line to enter the playing XI, which could also feature returns for the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishan Kishan.

India will, of course, continue to play the aggressive brand of cricket they've put out in their last two T20 World Cup matches. While Namibia are one of the better associate sides in the competition, they are expected to be out of their depth. Kohli should be able to sign off on a high, although it wouldn't have been the high he envisioned at the start of the tournament.

Prediction: India to win Match 42 of the T20 World Cup

