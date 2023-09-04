India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The fifth match of the group stage of the Asia Cup 2023 will see India lock horns with Nepal at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. This Group A fixture will be held on Monday (September 4).

India faced their arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2023. Rain played spoilsport as the match was called off after the conclusion of the first innings, with the two sides sharing a point each.

After electing to bat first, the Indian top-order was blown away but Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) put up a solid partnership to help them post 266 on the board against Pakistan. Persistent rain affected the game and the Indians will now hope that the rain stays away when they face Nepal on Monday.

Nepal, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They were battered by Pakistan in their opening game.

The Nepalese bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as Pakistan posted a mammoth 342 on the board for the loss of six wickets, with Sompal Kami finishing with two. Kami then top-scored with 28 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting bundled out on 104 to lose the game by 238 runs.

India vs Nepal Match Details:

Match: India vs Nepal, Match 5, Group A, Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: September 4 2023, Monday, 3 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

India vs Nepal Pitch Report

The surface at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium offers plenty of assistance to the new-ball bowlers. The pacers are expected to get some swing with the new ball and the batters will have to be on their toes at the start of their innings.

India vs Nepal Weather Forecast

It will be another damp day in Pallekele. A heavy chance of rain is predicted on Monday, with the temperatures expected to be in the mid-20s.

India vs Nepal Probable XIs

India

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Nepal

Probable XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

India vs Nepal Match Prediction

India have the experience and pedigree on their side. Nepal have their task cut out in their upcoming game against the seven-time Asia Cup champions. However, rain could have the last word in this encounter.

Prediction: India to win this clash of the Asia Cup 2023.

India vs Nepal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

