India vs Nepal Match Prediction: Who will win today's Asia Cup 2023 match?

We will have to wait a bit longer to see Jasprit Bumrah in action with the ball in the Asia Cup 2023.

The fast bowler didn't get the chance to roll his arm over for India in their opening encounter of the tournament against Pakistan. He has now headed home for personal reasons and will miss the clash against Nepal on Monday, September 4.

In fact, even if Bumrah had been available for the contest, we may not have seen him bowl once again. With the threat of rain looming large over the India vs Nepal game in Pallekele, another disappointing washout could be on the cards. The forecast for the Super Four stage isn't much better either.

Nevertheless, India will hope that they can get some more time in the middle under their belt and get through to the next stage without any hiccups.

Their bowlers will welcome the chance to get a few overs under their belt ahead of more important fixtures. Meanwhile, the top-order batters will want to score some runs in the aftermath of their torment at the hands of Shaheen Shah Afridi and his pace peers.

Nepal, on the other hand, will take on the Men in Blue for the first time in ODIs and will look to at least reduce the margin of defeat, if not beat them. Rohit Paudel and Co. were thoroughly hammered by Pakistan in their first group-stage game and need a miracle to progress.

India vs Nepal Match Prediction, Asia Cup 2023: Men in Blue look to get to Super 4

Ishan Kishan came good in a middle-order role against Pakistan

Nepal started their clash against Pakistan on a bright note. They were fairly accurate in the powerplay and even prised out two early wickets, but things came apart altogether soon after.

Not only were Nepal terrible with the ball as they dished out consistent freebies, but they also put in a disappointing fielding display. They were always going to be outmatched in the second innings and eventually folded for just 104, a total that reflected their current standing among the game's heavyweights.

India, on the other hand, will have an eye on sorting out the issues that are currently plaguing their Asia Cup campaign and World Cup preparations.

Shubman Gill has looked rusty ever since the conclusion of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The top-order batters in general haven't looked too convincing against quality pace bowling. Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, needs deliveries under his belt after returning from a long-term back injury.

Anything can happen in a game of cricket, but the chances of a positive result for Nepal are minimal. They failed to get anywhere close to beating India A in the Emerging Asia Cup recently, and they haven't shown much to suggest that they can challenge the senior side.

Weather permitting, Rohit Sharma and his men should be able to cruise through to the Super Four stage with a convincing victory over Nepal.

Prediction: India to win Match 5 of Asia Cup 2023.

