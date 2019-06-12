India vs New Zealand (13th June'19): When and where to watch live streaming, telecast details, live score | World Cup 2019

India vs New Zealand

India is set to take on New Zealand in the 18th match of the 2019 World Cup. A win in this match for either team can go a long way in booking a spot in the semifinals of the tournament.

This has been a very exciting tournament as a lot of teams are in contention to qualify for the knockouts. The quality of cricket has been very high but the tournament has been marred by poor weather conditions. There is a high probability of rain playing a spoilsport in this encounter, which is disappointing news for cricket fans around the world.

The weather forecast says there is a 90% chance for rain at Nottingham, Trent Bridge ahead of India vs New Zealand clash. One can only hope the rain will have less impact during the game.

Trent Bridge is usually a batting paradise but overcast conditions can help the pacers. India and New Zealand squads boast of some quality pacers who can cause damage early in the innings. In order to counter the pace and movement, openers might have to stay on their toes to get through the opening burst from the pace bowlers.

Both the teams have remained unbeaten in the tournament thus far. India beat South Africa in their first match of the tournament while in the second match, they registered another convincing win over defending champions Australia.

While New Zealand fans must be happy that they have won each of their first three matches, they would realize that these wins were against relatively weak opposition and the match against India might be the litmus test for the Kiwis.

India vs New Zealand, Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Date: 13th June 2019 (Wednesday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England), 03:00 PM (India), 07.30 PM (Australia) and 03.30 PM (Pakistan)

How, when and where to watch ?

Hotstar- India & United States of America (web and mobile)

SKY Sport- New Zealand

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3- India (Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh)

Doordarshan- India

PTV & Ten Sports- Pakistan

GTV- Bangladesh

SLRC (Channel Eye)- Sri Lanka

Sky Sports- England, Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland

Fox Sports & Channel 9- Australia