India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the first game of a three-match ODI series on Wednesday, January 18. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the encounter.

India, captained by Rohit Sharma, started 2023 on a thunderous note, beating Sri Lanka 3-0 in a three-match ODI series. After sealing the series with wins in the first two games in Guwahati and Kolkata, respectively, India defeated the Islanders by 317 runs in a dead rubber in Trivandrum.

Virat Kohli hit two centuries and was named player of the series. Mohammed Siraj was also exceptional, picking up nine wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the last game. Shubman Gill also scored his second ODI hundred in Trivandrum.

Kuldeep Yadav showed why he deserves to be a regular member of the Indian team, while Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery by an Indian pacer in international cricket. The onus will also be on the likes of Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya to deliver against the Kiwis now.

New Zealand will be without Kane Williamson and Tim Southee for the series. They will be captained by Tom Latham. But the Kiwis will take some confidence from the fact that they won the ODI series in Pakistan after going 0-1 down. Glenn Phillips was exceptional for them in the series.

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI

Date and Time: January 18, 2023, Wednesday, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

India vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch in Hyderabad has generally been an excellent one for batting. A high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

India vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and temperatures will hover around the 31-degree Celsius mark. Humidity won’t be on the higher side, making the conditions near perfect for a game of cricket.

India vs New Zealand Weather Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner/Jacob Duffy.

India vs New Zealand Match Prediction

New Zealand don’t have two of their stalwarts, Williamson and Southee, for the series. India can cash in on it. The Men in Blue are firm favorites to win the series opener.

Prediction: India to win.

India vs New Zealand TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

