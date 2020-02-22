×
India vs New Zealand | 1st Test, Wellington, Day 2: India holding on despite Williamson punch

Aryan Surana
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 22 Feb 2020, 15:16 IST

Kane Williamson defends the ball confidently.
Kane Williamson defends the ball confidently.






Virat Kohli once proclaimed that while chasing targets, sometimes he enters an elusive zone where he genuinely feels the opposition can't claim his wicket. For batsmen, there are some golden days when the bat's sweet spot rings often, gaps are pierced with minimal effort, and runs stockpiled for fun. Consequently, the peculiar feeling of being infallible encircles the willow-wielder.

However, the same is rarely the case when one's tackling India's red-hot pace attack. The speed merchants can produce snorters from thin air to send well-set batsmen packing, leaving them bewildered. The dismissals of Tom Blundell and Ross Taylor vindicate the fact. The young opener was stroking the ball deliciously, albeit predominantly through backfoot, when Ishant Sharma's in-ducker knocked him over completely against the run of play. Similarly, Taylor perished all of a sudden when the quick's lifter got big on him and he awkwardly gloved a dolly to short leg.


Though Kane Williamson dropped anchor and almost single-handedly consolidated New Zealand's position en route his diligent 89, India never looked out of the contest with the cherry frequently whizzing past the outside edges and leg before shouts commonplace. Moreover, Ravichandran Ashwin extracted generous purchase from the track which had seemingly flattened a bit and gotten easier for scoring. The proficient off-spinner fittingly entered the wickets column removing Henry Nicholls just before poor light forced stumps, capping off a near-perfect final session for the visitors.


Ishant Sharma wrestled back India
Ishant Sharma wrestled back India's advantage.






India's bowling group certainly deserves praise for not letting their spirits droop and continue operating in probing channels even when Williamson appeared in ominous touch, blocking good deliveries right under his nose while ensuring freebies are promptly dispatched. Luck wasn't by their side either, but they painstakingly hovered around nagging lengths and eventually reaped dividends as India, despite having conceded a modest 51-run lead, now find themselves gradually crawling back into the scheme of things.


Some early blows in the third day's crucial morning session can briskly skew the equilibrium in India's favour. Notwithstanding moderate deterioration, the pitch is expected to stay true for the remaining encounter. Hence, if India can fold the hosts cheaply tomorrow and gain a sizeable lead courtesy an improved batting performance, it would well and truly be game on because ticking off anything above 200-250 would be no mean task in the fourth innings.


But for that to happen, they'll need to swiftly address shortcomings and bring their best game to the table moving forward, otherwise, New Zealand are the clear favourites.

Also read | New Zealand vs India 2020: Ishant Sharma reveals how he struggled with jet lag before crucial three-wicket spell on Day 2 of Wellington Test









Published 22 Feb 2020, 15:16 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma Kane Williamson ICC
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 165/10
NZ 216/5 (71.1 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: New Zealand lead India by 51 runs with 5 wickets remaining
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
