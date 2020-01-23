India vs New Zealand 2020, 1st T20I: When and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details

Preet Amrit Singh Preview Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST

The first T20I will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on January 24

After the conclusion of their hectic home schedule, the Men in Blue arrived in New Zealand for a full tour comprising of five T20Is, three ODIs, and two Test fixtures between January 24, 2020, and March 4, 2020.

In the T20I series in New Zealand last year (February 2019), the Indian side had lost 2-1, and for Kohli's men, the main challenge is to overturn those results this year. This time around, the major positive for the Men in Blue is their spectacular T20I run, having not lost a single T20I series since the conclusion of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Interestingly, India's only T20I win against the Kiwis (by seven wickets) in last year's series came at the same venue as the one hosting tomorrow's game.

On the alternate side, the Kiwis have had an average run in the shortest format with four wins and four losses in eight T20I games played after CWC 19. The Kiwis are struggling due to injury crisis as three of their key players -- Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson -- suffered injuries during the test series against the Aussies, as a result of which, they have recalled Hamish Bennett into the setup after a gap of three years.

Match Details

1st T20I: 24th January 2020 (Friday)

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Time: 12:30 PM (IST), 08:00 PM (New Zealand), & 07:00 AM (GMT)

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I: Broadcast and Live Streaming

As per the updates, Star Sports Network has devoted ten (7 SD & 3 HD) TV screens for the telecast of this series. The seven SD channels are Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi 1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The three HD channels are Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 HD, and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Live streaming lovers residing in the subcontinent can catch the action on Star Sports OTT platform Hotstar. For New Zealand cricket lovers, Sky Sports NZ will air the match on Sky Sports 2.

The other networks broadcasting the live feed are:

Australia: Fox Sports

Afghanistan: Hotstar

Bangladesh: Star Sports & Hotstar

Singapore: Astro Cricket HD (838)

Sri Lanka: Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 & Hotstar

South Africa: Super Sports 5

England: Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Red Button & Now TV Pass

New Zealand vs India 2020: T20I Squads

India Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson, and Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Hamish Bennett, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, and Blair Tickner