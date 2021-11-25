Top 10 funny memes from Day 1 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test

The India vs New Zealand Test series got underway in Kanpur earlier today. Stand-in Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and decided to bat first at Green Park.

India lost Mayank Agarwal's wicket early but Shubman Gill's half-century stabilized the innings. Cheteshwar Pujara stitched up a 61-run second-wicket partnership with Gill to take the team's score closer to 100.

Kyle Jamieson was the most successful bowler for the Black Caps on Day 1. The right-arm pacer first dismissed Mayank Agarwal in the eighth over and then broke the partnership between Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara in the 30th over.

Pujara was the next Indian batter to lose his wicket. Tim Southee opened his account by dismissing Pujara caught behind. The right-handed batter scored 26 runs off 88 deliveries at a strike rate of less than 30.

Ajinkya Rahane and debutant Shreyas Iyer had a decent 39-run partnership before Jamieson rattled Rahane's stumps. The stand-in Indian skipper aggregated 35 runs off 66 deliveries before departing to the dressing room.

After the two experienced batters lost their wickets, it seemed like the Kiwis would put India under pressure in the final session. However, Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja ensured that the Indian cricket team did not lose any more wickets on the first day.

Iyer completed his maiden half-century in Test cricket, and soon after, Jadeja touched the 50-run mark as well. Their unbeaten 113-run fifth-wicket partnership has guided India to 258/4 at stumps.

None of the New Zealand spinners managed to take a wicket on the opening day. Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra and William Somerville bowled a total of 52 overs, scalping zero wickets.

Best memes from the first day of India vs New Zealand Kanpur Test match

Here are the top 10 funny memes from the first day of the India vs New Zealand Test series.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar