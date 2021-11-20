IND vs NZ 2021: 3 changes India could make for the 3rd T20I

India have been dominant in the T20I series against New Zealand at home so far. Aided by winning the tosses in the first two matches, they cramped their opponents and chased down targets on both occasions.

Although the series win is no consolation for the pathetic performance the Men in Blue put up in the T20 World Cup 2021, they would be pleased to get back on the right track. Their focus is now on preparing for the next T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia in a year’s time.

India registered a shaky win in the first T20I in Jaipur, slipping from a position of dominance to take the game into the last over. They were a lot more clinical in Ranchi as they triumphed by seven wickets.

Will Team India make these changes for Kolkata T20I?

With the series in the bag, the third T20I at the Eden Gardens is a good opportunity for Team India to give game time to players who have not got a chance. Here are some possible changes we could see in the Indian line-up for the Kolkata encounter.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad for KL Rahul

Ruturaj Gaikwad playing for Chennai Super Kings. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in brilliant form of late with the bat. He was one of the key factors behind Chennai Super Kings (CSK) title triumph in IPL 2021. Gaikwad amassed 635 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 136.26, winning the Orange Cap for his splendid performance. The youngster formed an excellent opening partnership with veteran South African Faf du Plessis, who himself totaled 633 runs in IPL 2021.

Gaikwad carried his IPL form into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well, registering scores three consecutive fifty-plus scores. Playing for Maharashtra, he hit 51 against Tamil Nadu, 80 against Punjab and 81 against Odisha. The 24-year-old seems to be in a completely different batting zone.

It is a good time to give the youngster an opportunity to carry on his great run. Gaikwad played two T20Is for India during the tour of Sri Lanka. He gave a decent account of himself, scoring 35 runs with a best of 21. India can rest vice-captain KL Rahul and get Gaikwad to open skipper Rohit Sharma.

#2 Avesh Khan as one of the pacers

Avesh Khan bowling for Delhi Capitals. Pic: IPLT20.COM

In the second T20I in Ranchi, India handed an international debut to Harshal Patel, who came in place of the injured Mohammed Siraj. Patel made an excellent to his T20I career, claiming 2 for 25 and walking away with the player of the match on debut.

Since Siraj got a web split on his left hand while fielding on his own bowling during the 1st T20I in Jaipur, it is unlikely that he will feature in the Kolkata T20I. However, India will do well to give a debut to Avesh Khan in place of either Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Deepak Chahar. Both the pacers suffered due to their lack of pace in the previous match.

Avesh Khan @Avesh_6 Disappointed, heartbroken but absolutely proud to have been part of this amazing journey. This has been a season to remember, a season full of learnings and a season of growth. (1/2) Disappointed, heartbroken but absolutely proud to have been part of this amazing journey. This has been a season to remember, a season full of learnings and a season of growth. (1/2) https://t.co/PrJ70rtE6L

Khan’s presence can add some zing to the Indian pace attack as he is a much quicker bowler. Also, the youngster’s confidence will be on a high after an impressive IPL 2021 campaign. In 16 matches for Delhi Capitals (DC), he picked up 24 wickets at a strike rate of 15.25 and an economy of 7.37. But for a couple of matches towards the end of DC’s campaign, Khan was brilliant with the ball.

#3 Leggie Chahal replacing offie Ashwin

Yuzvendra Chahal bowling against New Zealand. Pic: Getty Images

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has proved his point after being recalled to the T20 squad after a gap of four years. Some doubts were raised over his performances in the T20 World Cup 2021 since it came against comparatively weaker teams. However, Ashwin has shown in the two T20Is against New Zealand that he has deserved the comeback.

Similarly, Yuzvendra Chahal too must get a chance to demonstrate his worth all over again, having been recalled to the T20 squad after being shockingly snubbed for the World Cup. Chahal was India’s most impactful bowler during the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka.

The 31-year-old remained in good rhythm during the second half of IPL 2021 as well. He ended the season with 18 scalps with 15 matches at a strike rate of 17.66 and an economy rate of 7.05. The guile and variations that made Chahal a threat when he was a regular part of the Indian team were back in action.

Chahal’s best performances in the series against New Zealand have come off the field, be it teasing Martin Guptill or interviewing Harshal on Chahal TV. He deserves to be in the Indian playing XI against New Zealand on Sunday. Having been in a similar position (being benched) for so long, Ashwin might be the first person to admit it.

