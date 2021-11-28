"Thank you Rahane" - Fans roast Ajinkya Rahane after yet another batting failure in Kanpur Test against New Zealand 

Senior batter Ajinkya Rahane failed with the bat yet again in the first Test against New Zealand and left India in deep trouble. Rahane's batting form has been a huge concern for the team as he hasn't made a sizeable contribution since his match-winning century against Australia at the MCG last year.

In the morning session on day four, Team India lost Cheteshwar Pujara quite early, putting the onus on skipper Ajinkya Rahane to bail the team out of trouble. But the veteran batter continued his miserable batting form, getting dismissed LBW to Ajaz Patel after scoring just four runs to leave India in deep trouble.

Team India are now in a bit of a fix with six batters already back in the hut and 107 on the board. New Zealand pacers Tim Southee and Kylie Jamieson continued their great form, picking up two and three wickets respectively to stun the home team.

Fans were left furious after witnessing yet another dismal performance by Ajinkya Rahane and took to Twitter to express their views. Some even want Rahane to go back to Ranji cricket and not block a youngster like Shreyas Iyer's spot in the Indian playing XI.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

subramanianj @subramanianjan1 @meme_ki_diwani It is high time both Rahane and Pujara go back to domestic cricket to refresh the basics. Let players in form get chance in test cricket. So much of complacency 😢 @meme_ki_diwani It is high time both Rahane and Pujara go back to domestic cricket to refresh the basics. Let players in form get chance in test cricket. So much of complacency 😢

Shubham Dixit @Shubham_0703

Drop himself of the playing XI @BillgatesBillu We need the last selfless act from rahaneDrop himself of the playing XI @BillgatesBillu We need the last selfless act from rahane Drop himself of the playing XI

❖Mʀ᭄Ꮶᴀʀᴀɴ࿐ @KaranSiddh



• Thank You Pujara

• Thank You Rahane

• Thank You Saha



#INDvsNZ • #ThankYouRahane Is Test match ke bad -• Thank You Pujara• Thank You Rahane• Thank You Saha Is Test match ke bad - • Thank You Pujara• Thank You Rahane • Thank You Saha #INDvsNZ • #ThankYouRahane

Amit Pillai @Achillesheel93 #Rahane was a very good player. Don't he is good enough now. With #Kohli coming back next test onwards, you don't need Rahane to be in the squad. It's unfair to the other players #INDvsNZ #Rahane was a very good player. Don't he is good enough now. With #Kohli coming back next test onwards, you don't need Rahane to be in the squad. It's unfair to the other players #INDvsNZ

Girish @Chandra__Girish



#ThankYouRahane This morning we witnessed the end of Rahane's career 😇 This morning we witnessed the end of Rahane's career 😇#ThankYouRahane https://t.co/h5V8IEo3Zc

Anjanish Tripathi @Anjanish01 Time for Rahane to come to commentary box and tell stories of Durban and Lord's masterclass 👍 Time for Rahane to come to commentary box and tell stories of Durban and Lord's masterclass 👍

AMAN GOYAL 🇮🇳 @CricCrazyAman18



8 in 2021*

6 in 2015

5 in 2014



#INDvsNZ Most Single Digit Scores by Rahane in a Calendar Year8 in 2021*6 in 20155 in 2014 Most Single Digit Scores by Rahane in a Calendar Year8 in 2021*6 in 20155 in 2014#INDvsNZ

Nik_18 @afc18n



We’re acting like Bangladesh with no batting talent in reserves. Sambit Bal @sambitbal Interesting decision for selectors for the next Test. Who goes out to make way for Kohli? Interesting decision for selectors for the next Test. Who goes out to make way for Kohli? Easiest decision in the world. Rahane needs to go 🙏We’re acting like Bangladesh with no batting talent in reserves. twitter.com/sambitbal/stat… Easiest decision in the world. Rahane needs to go 🙏We’re acting like Bangladesh with no batting talent in reserves. twitter.com/sambitbal/stat…

. @finehaihum Rahane averages 32.73 in last 50 tests matches he played ( from oct 2016)

Any other incompetent batsman to play so many matches?? Rahane averages 32.73 in last 50 tests matches he played ( from oct 2016)Any other incompetent batsman to play so many matches?? https://t.co/iBhemmDDBa

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh If India still drop Shreyas for Kohli, and keep Rahane, we deserve what he's been giving to the side with the bat. Not that I am very confident about Shreyas overseas, but somewhere you have to start the process of finding a new number 5. If India still drop Shreyas for Kohli, and keep Rahane, we deserve what he's been giving to the side with the bat. Not that I am very confident about Shreyas overseas, but somewhere you have to start the process of finding a new number 5.

Chiku @KohliisGoat



#ThankYouRahane This should be the end of Rahane's test career. This should be the end of Rahane's test career. #ThankYouRahane https://t.co/wF8169rvjy

Sumeet Sharma @sharmasumeet #Mayank #Rahane &



A left hander at the top will still require a little change in plan for opposition bowlers.



Dhawan - Rohit should open in absence of KL

#IndVsNZ While #Gill #Pujara have been given so many chances wonder why no one is showing any generosity to #ShikharDhawan A left hander at the top will still require a little change in plan for opposition bowlers.Dhawan - Rohit should open in absence of KL While #Gill #Mayank #Rahane & #Pujara have been given so many chances wonder why no one is showing any generosity to #ShikharDhawan A left hander at the top will still require a little change in plan for opposition bowlers.Dhawan - Rohit should open in absence of KL#IndVsNZ

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 Interesting now to see who sits out when Virat comes into the XI in Mumbai #INDvsNZ Interesting now to see who sits out when Virat comes into the XI in Mumbai #INDvsNZ

I think anything around 275 is a good target: Dinesh Karthik on India v New Zealand first Test

Dinesh Karthik opined that anything around 275 would be a tricky target for New Zealand in the fourth innings of the Kanpur Test. Speaking after stumps on day three, Dinesh Karthik emphasized the importance of Indian batters playing more than two sessions on the fourth day to take control of the match.

In this regard, Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz Live:

"I think anything around 275 is a good target. Which would mean that they would need to bat two session or little more. I would like to give the Kiwis the last 45-30 mins to bat. And if they get Williamson and Latham under 100 runs, I think after that it'll be smooth sailing for India."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

275 does look a bit far-fetched for Team India after looking at their condition on day four. Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Pujara, Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have already departed. It will take an astonishing batting display to take the lead past 250 and hand New Zealand a daunting target.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Who should make way for Virat Kohli in the Mumbai Test? Ajinkya Rahane Shreyas Iyer 0 votes so far