"Thank you Rahane" - Fans roast Ajinkya Rahane after yet another batting failure in Kanpur Test against New Zealand 

Senior batter Ajinkya Rahane failed with the bat yet again in the first Test against New Zealand and left India in deep trouble. Rahane's batting form has been a huge concern for the team as he hasn't made a sizeable contribution since his match-winning century against Australia at the MCG last year.
In the morning session on day four, Team India lost Cheteshwar Pujara quite early, putting the onus on skipper Ajinkya Rahane to bail the team out of trouble. But the veteran batter continued his miserable batting form, getting dismissed LBW to Ajaz Patel after scoring just four runs to leave India in deep trouble.
Team India are now in a bit of a fix with six batters already back in the hut and 107 on the board. New Zealand pacers Tim Southee and Kylie Jamieson continued their great form, picking up two and three wickets respectively to stun the home team.
Fans were left furious after witnessing yet another dismal performance by Ajinkya Rahane and took to Twitter to express their views. Some even want Rahane to go back to Ranji cricket and not block a youngster like Shreyas Iyer's spot in the Indian playing XI.
Here are some of the fan reactions:
I think anything around 275 is a good target: Dinesh Karthik on India v New Zealand first Test
Dinesh Karthik opined that anything around 275 would be a tricky target for New Zealand in the fourth innings of the Kanpur Test. Speaking after stumps on day three, Dinesh Karthik emphasized the importance of Indian batters playing more than two sessions on the fourth day to take control of the match.
In this regard, Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz Live:
"I think anything around 275 is a good target. Which would mean that they would need to bat two session or little more. I would like to give the Kiwis the last 45-30 mins to bat. And if they get Williamson and Latham under 100 runs, I think after that it'll be smooth sailing for India."
275 does look a bit far-fetched for Team India after looking at their condition on day four. Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Pujara, Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have already departed. It will take an astonishing batting display to take the lead past 250 and hand New Zealand a daunting target.