IND vs NZ 2021: “The dream is win tournaments for the country” - Venkatesh Iyer opens up on his ambitions

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who has earned his maiden India call-up for the T20I series against New Zealand, has stated that his ultimate dream is to win tournaments for the country.

Venkatesh Iyer came into prominence following a stellar debut season for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021. He scored 370 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 128.47. Iyer was one of the key figures in turning around the franchise’s fortunes in the second half of the T20 league.

The 26-year-old credited his domestic team Madhya Pradesh for his rise as a cricketer and added that he is now keen to achieve greater things for India. In an interview with bcci.tv, Venkatesh Iyer said:

“I have been playing domestic cricket for quite some time and the way that my team has progressed is a result of what I'm getting. It is one thing to play for the country, but the dream is not just to play there but to make the country win and win tournaments for the country.”

Venkatesh Iyer had earlier revealed that it was his Madhya Pradesh teammate, Avesh Khan, who broke the news to him about both of them being selected in the Indian team.

Speaking about Avesh, the left-handed batter said that both the players are happy for each other. He added:

“Personally, I felt happier for him than for myself. I have seen him grow, not only as a cricketer but also as a person. We are neighbors and we both play for the same association and share a good bond, being room partners for half a decade. I have seen the struggles he has gone through. I am happy for him and I'm sure that he is, even more, happier for me.”

24-year-old Avesh Khan also had an impressive IPL season during which he claimed 24 wickets in 16 matches for Delhi Capitals at a strike rate of 15.25.

“I haven't set any individual goals” - Venkatesh Iyer

Speaking on his goals and expectations from the series against New Zealand, Venkatesh Iyer revealed that he hasn’t set any specific targets but wants to enjoy as much as he can. He signed off:

“I haven't set any individual goals. One thing I expect is India winning and I really hope to enjoy each and every moment of this series.”

The three-match India vs New Zealand T20I series will kick-off with the first game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

