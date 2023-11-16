India vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup semi-final: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records 

Team India got over the line in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand by 70 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

Batting first, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill once again gave India a stupendous start. Rohit, in particular, went berserk and smashed 47 runs off only 29 balls. His selfless knock provided a brilliant platform, after which Gill and Virat Kohli moved the innings forward.

The two added 93 runs for the second wicket before Gill went off the field with an injury after making 79*. Shreyas Iyer joined Kohli and the duo did a phenomenal job in taking the Indian innings towards a mammoth total.

While Kohli continued with his art of rotating the strike, Iyer took charge of proceedings and attacked the Kiwi bowlers. Both of them went on to notch up their respective tons, with Kohli creating history by becoming the first-ever player to hit 50 ODI centuries.

Iyer made his hundred in just 67 balls, before getting dismissed for 105 off 70 balls. Kohli was also holed out for 117 off 113 balls. KL Rahul gave the final flourish by hitting 39* off 20 to propel India to 397/4 in 50 overs.

Chasing 398, New Zealand lost both openers inside the powerplay as Mohammed Shami sent back Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. The Kiwis fought back valiantly, courtesy of an outstanding 181-run partnership between Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell.

The two batted quite brilliantly and kept New Zealand in the hunt for the majority of the chase. India, meanwhile, dropped their chances, including Shami's unfortunate drop at mid-on. However, the pacer made amends as he returned to send back Williamson for a 73-ball 69 before trapping Tom Latham in front for a duck in the same over.

Mitchell continued his hunt for runs and registered a superb century. The all-rounder made 134 off 119 balls but remained a lone warrior after Williamson's dismissal. Jasprit Bumrah (1/64) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/56) bowled brilliantly in the death overs and Shami wreaked havoc by taking a seven-wicket haul.

India closed out the innings by bundling out New Zealand for 327 and sealing their place in the finals.

Now that the thrilling tie is over, here's a look at the summary, award winners, scorecard, and top stats from the game:

Full list of award winners in the IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semi-final match

Expand Tweet

The match saw two centurions in the first innings, with Iyer's innings coming at a magnificent strike rate of 150. Daryl Mitchell also came up with a resounding ton of his own in the second innings.

However, it was hard to look past Shami's seven wickets, as he single-handedly allowed India to restrict New Zealand. The right-arm pacer, who was also playing his 100th ODI, was rightfully adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Man of the Match: Mohammed Shami (7/57)

IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semi-final match scorecard

India batting scorecard vs New Zealand [Sportskeeda]

Barring Suryakumar Yadav (1), every Indian batter excelled at Wankhede. While Rohit (47) and Gill (80*) did their job in the initial overs, Kohli and Iyer dominated the middle and death overs.

Kohli top-scored for India with his 117, while Iyer hammered eight sixes and four boundaries for his 105. Tim Southee took three wickets for New Zealand despite giving away 100 runs in his ten overs.

New Zealand batting scorecard vs India [Sportskeeda]

Daryl Mitchell played one of the knocks of the tournament in the second innings. He hit nine boundaries and seven sixes en route to his career-best 134. Apart from Mitchell, only Kane Williamson scored a half-century and was holed out at 69.

Glenn Phillips also tried his best but was dismissed for 41.

IND vs NZ, 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final match: Top landmarks and stats from the first semi-final

Virat Kohli pumped up after a wicket [Getty Image]

The recently concluded semi-final saw a number of records being broken and landmarks being reached. Here's a list of some interesting stats from the high-octane first semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup between IND and NZ:

Virat Kohli became the first-ever player in ODI history to complete 50 centuries. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar on the list, who made 49 tons in his illustrious career. Team India's score of 397/4 was the highest team total in an ODI World Cup knockout game. The previous record was set by New Zealand, 393/6 against West Indies, in a 2015 World Cup quarterfinal. Shreyas Iyer, who scored a brilliant century, has now hit 526 runs in the tournament. His 526 runs are the most any batter has scored while batting at No. 4 in a single edition of a World Cup. Previously, New Zealand's Scott Styris held the record with 499 runs in the 2007 edition. Virat Kohli also became the player with the most runs in a single ODI World Cup edition. He has now mustered 711 runs in the ongoing tournament, surpassing Tendulkar's 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup campaign. Mohammed Shami became the first-ever Indian to take seven wickets in an ODI innings. His spell of 7/57 is now the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs. Shami has now bagged four five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cup history, which is the most by any bowler. He has surpassed Mitchell Starc on the list. The left-arm pacer has taken three five-wicket hauls for Australia thus far. For the first time in their history, Team India have now registered 10 back-to-back victories in ODIs.