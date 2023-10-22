India vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup: HPCA Stadium, pitch history and ODI records

In what should be a blockbuster affair, India and New Zealand are set to go up against each other in Match 21 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.

Both the teams have been in phenomenal touch thus far, having won all four of their matches in the tournament. The team winning the encounter on Sunday will claim the top spot on the points table and will also have one foot in the knockout stages.

Having said that, India needs to be on top of their game as they don't boast a great record while playing in Dharamsala.

Having played four one-day internationals at the venue, India only has a 50% win percentage, winning just two times at the picturesque ground.

Before the HPCA Stadium plays host to the highly anticipated India vs. New Zealand fixture, here are some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by the venue.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala ODI records and stats

HPCA Stadium with a gorgeous backdrop [Getty Images]

The beautiful stadium has already hosted three 2023 ODI World Cup matches thus far. While there have been some question marks on the outfield at the venue, the pitch offers something for both batters and bowlers.

There have been some showers in the past few days in Dharamsala but the upcoming match isn't expected to be hindered by the rain. With the dew factor around, the captain winning the toss is expected to bow first.

The HPCA Stadium has hosted a total of seven ODIs so far and here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous ODIs played at the venue:

Matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 140 - Dawid Malan (ENG) vs. Bangladesh, 2023

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Suranga Lakmal (SL) vs. India, 2017

Highest team total: 364/9 - England vs. Bangladesh, 2023

Lowest team total: 112/10 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

Highest run-chase achieved: 227/3 - England vs India, 2013

Average first innings score: 203

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala Pitch Report

The field at the HPCA Stadium [Getty Images]

Despite having small-sized boundaries on either side, the venue in Dharamsala has been one of the most bowling-friendly grounds in the 2023 ODI World Cup. In fact, it is the only venue in the ongoing tournament where both pacers and spinners have averaged below 30.

Pacers, in particular, are likely to get some movement with the new ball, especially under the lights. Both India and New Zealand have some world-class pace bowlers and the team which will handle the pressure better is likely to succeed in the contest.

The exact pitch report for the match will be telecast live a few minutes before Rohit Sharma and Tom Latham walk out for the toss.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, Last ODI match

Netherland players elated after the wicket of David Miller [Getty Images]

In what was a stunning result, the Netherlands beat South Africa by 38 runs in the last ODI played in Dharamsala.

After the match was reduced to 43 overs per side, the Netherlands were put in to bat first. Their innings was largely built on the back of a superlative knock by Scott Edwards.

The Dutch skipper made an unbeaten 78 off 69 balls. Smashing ten boundaries and a six during his innings, the wicket-keeper batter took his side from 112/6 to 245/8.

Defending 246 runs in the second innings, the Dutch side needed something special to derail the Proteas' batting unit. The 'never say die' attitude of the Dutch came to the fore as the team scripted a remarkable outcome.

The South African innings never got going as they kept losing wickets in a cluster. It all started when Colin Ackermann dismissed in-form Quinton de Kock for 20.

From 36/0, South Africa lost their first six wickets in a span of just 73 more runs. David Miller (43) tried his best to take the game to the opposition. However, his dismissal sealed the game for the Netherlands, who bundled out South Africa for 207 in 42.5 overs.