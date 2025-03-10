India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in final ft. Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

Team India trumped New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The Men in Blue successfully chased down a 252-run target in 49 overs to clinch a four-wicket win.

The Blackcaps won the toss and chose to bat first. They were off to an impressive start, with the in-form Rachin Ravindra looking in great touch. The New Zealand openers formed a 57-run partnership before Varun Chakaravarthy drew first blood by sending back Will Young for 15 runs in the eighth over.

Skipper Rohit Sharma's ploy to bring Kuldeep Yadav into the attack early reaped great benefits. The left-arm spinner claimed the important wickets of Ravindra (37 off 29) and Kane Williamson (11 off 14) in quick succession.

Daryl Mitchell fought hard in the middle, notching up a half-century. However, he struggled to score freely in the middle-overs, finishing with 63 runs in 101 deliveries.

Michael Bracewell provided some much-needed impetus towards the back end of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 53 runs in 40 balls. Glenn Phillips also chipped in with a valuable cameo, contributing 34 runs off 52 deliveries.

New Zealand ultimately registered 251/7 in 50 overs. Kuldeep and Chakaravarthy took two scalps apiece, while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami bagged one each.

India's run chase began with Sharma's explosive knock. He played a captain's innings in the all-important encounter, scoring 76 runs in 83 balls. The veteran batter stitched together a 105-run opening partnership with Shubman Gill.

While ace batter Virat Kohli (1 off 2) was dismissed cheaply, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul played sensible knocks, scoring 48 and 34*, respectively. Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning shot, sending the ball to the ropes on the final ball of the 49th over. Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning batting exploits.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the 2025 Champions Trophy final that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's 'Dandiya' dance with stumps after India's victory

Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were visibly delighted with the side's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. This was the fourth ICC title victory for both players.

Kohli and Sharma picked up the stumps after the match amid the celebration. In a lovely moment, the two star cricketers played 'Dandiya' (Gujarati folk dance) with the stumps.

Furthermore, the two also squashed the retirement rumors by confirming that they would continue playing ODI cricket after the 2025 Champions Trophy.

#2 Glenn Phillips' one-handed stunner to dismiss Shubman Gill

New Zealand were in desperate need of a breakthrough after the Indian openers' century partnership. Glenn Phillips gave his team an opening with a sensational fielding effort.

In the 19th over of the run chase, Shubman Gill hit a cover drive off Mitchell Santner's bowling. He seemed to have got a good connection, and it initially seemed that the ball would race away to the fence.

However, Phillips leapt in the air and grabbed a terrific one-handed catch to stun the Indian opener. The 28-year-old has been a livewire in the field this tournament, taking multiple such blinders.

#3 Shreyas Iyer's massive 109m six off Glenn Phillips

Shreyas Iyer has emerged as India's middle-order lynchpin in ODI cricket. He has been a consistent performer for the team in the format, and he continued his impressive run in the final as well.

He hit two sixes and as many fours during his 48-run knock in the summit clash. Iyer dazzled the viewers by hitting a monstrous six off spinner Glenn Phillips' bowling in the 37th over.

It was a full-length ball outside the off-stump. Iyer went for the slog sweep and connected sweetly. The ball disappeared into the stands for a massive 109m six.

Iyer was India's leading run-getter at the 2025 Champions Trophy. The middle-order batter amassed 243 runs across five innings at an average of 48.60.

