India vs New Zealand: 3 young Indian players to watch out for 

A new-look Indian side under captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will aim to kickstart their preparations for the next T20 World Cup with this India vs New Zealand series. A number of first-choice Indian players are taking a well-deserved break, and the depth of Indian cricket is on show here as the squad looks strong and will surely start as favourites in the T20I series.

Rohit Sharma has taken over the T20I captaincy from Virat Kohli after India's exit in the group stage of the recent T20 World Cup. Both Rohit and Dravid will need to define the role of every player in the side and this will be the biggest test leading into the next T20I World Cup.

BCCI @BCCI



T20I captain 🗣️🗣️ "It's important to focus on everyone and not just on one individual." #TeamIndia T20I captain @ImRo45 on whether the focus would only be on certain players during the #INDvNZ series. 🗣️🗣️ "It's important to focus on everyone and not just on one individual."#TeamIndia T20I captain @ImRo45 on whether the focus would only be on certain players during the #INDvNZ series. https://t.co/7YUFQz5TAu

Here we take a look at 3 India players who will hold the key in this India vs New Zealand series:

1.) Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan can give India impetus in the powerplay overs

Ishan Kishan needs to find a spot in the playing XI and he needs a long rope in a specific role. With Virat Kohli missing, Kishan could well slot into the number 3 position and his performances in the powerplay overs could well define India's approach.

The Indian management has backed Ishan Kishan at the top of the order and under Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma, it will be interesting to see the role the left-hander is given. He goes after the bowlers from ball 1, an approach that is needed to shake the monotony that has crept into India's T20I batting. On truer pitches in Australia, Ishan Kishan could be the key player for India in the next T20 World Cup.

2.) Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar will hold the key with the new ball for India

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar not being in the best of form, Deepak Chahar could be the perfect replacement. If we take a look at his IPL performances, Chahar has more often than not picked up wickets in the powerplay overs and his impact defines the course of the game.

Chahar always gets the ball to seam and swing and this series will be a test for the fast bowler as he has the ability to bolster the bowling department. Apart from this, Chahar can also wield the willow lower down the order and in the absence of Hardik Pandya, he can be the all-round option.

Rohit Sharma has also said that the team had certain holes to fill in this series and this is where it will be interesting to see the role defined for Deepak Chahar.

3.) Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer will bolster middle-order for India

Shreyas Iyer was unlucky to have not been part of India's playing XI in the T20 World Cup and this series is his chance to stake a claim for a permanent spot in the side. His ability to not only soak up pressure in the middle overs, but also to attack the spinners make him a great asset for the Indian side.

He will face competition from the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer, but the experience of Shreyas Iyer will give him the opportunity to make this spot in the middle order his own leading into the next T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

BCCI @BCCI



How excited are you to see them in action? 👏 👏 #TeamIndia get into the groove for the #INDvNZ T20I series. 👌 👌How excited are you to see them in action? 👏 👏 #TeamIndia get into the groove for the #INDvNZ T20I series. 👌 👌How excited are you to see them in action? 👏 👏 https://t.co/Q3sNrdjnYA

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava