India vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2025 Champions Trophy match?

India and New Zealand have a rich recent history of clashing in ICC events. Both teams have been at the top of their game across formats, and particularly in ODIs, in the last few years. Given that, their meetings have been inevitable.

This time, however, there isn't much at stake apart from discovering who their respective semifinal opponents will be. Both India and New Zealand have qualified from Group A, and the side that finishes at the top spot will face off against Australia, who were pipped by South Africa in Group B.

The Men in Blue coasted past Pakistan and Bangladesh, as did the Black Caps. While India may be keen on resting and rotating their players ahead of the semifinal, with assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate suggesting the same, they have had a week off and will be wary of rust. New Zealand, meanwhile, will welcome the return of Daryl Mitchell, giving them a top-order headache.

India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

New Zealand's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

Can India continue their dominant run against New Zealand? Or will the Black Caps claim the top spot in Group A?

Champions Trophy 2025: In-form India look to enter knockouts high on momentum

India Portraits - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

India are the obvious favorites for this encounter despite the possibility of them resting a couple of key players. With the batting guns firing on all cylinders and the bowling attack coming together decently, Rohit Sharma and Co. have once again established themselves as the team to beat in an ICC tournament.

New Zealand have the bowlers to give India trouble, though. Mitchell Santner and two other spinning options could get the most out of the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium, while the fast bowlers are tall and can generate movement.

The Kiwis also have several players in good form. The likes of Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips have been among the runs recently, and Devon Conway and Kane Williamson haven't been too far behind.

So a competitive encounter is on the cards. With Dubai expected to get slower and assist the spinners, India could emerge as the side with an edge thanks to their trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. New Zealand will be in with a shout, but the Men in Blue can be backed to round off the group stage with a win.

Prediction: India to win.

