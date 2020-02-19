×
India vs New Zealand Tests: Top 5 records to know about

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 19 Feb 2020, 00:25 IST

India vs New Zealand
India vs New Zealand

After sharing the spoils in the shorter formats, with India registering a whitewash in the T20Is and New Zealand hitting back in the ODIs, the teams have now shifted focus to the longer format of the game. India and New Zealand will now face each other in a two-match Test series.

The first Test will be played in Wellington from 21 February, and the second in Christchurch from 29 February. The last time India visited New Zealand for a Test series, back in 2013-14, they lost the two-match series 1-0. Virat Kohli’s men will be keen to set the record straight this time around.

If we look at the head-to-head Test record between the teams, India and New Zealand have taken on each other in 57 matches. India have a superior record, having won 21 matches and lost 10. 26 matches have ended without a result.

In New Zealand, the hosts have an edge, having won eight and lost five out of 23 matches. The other 10 games have ended in a stalemate.

On that note, here’s a closer look at five significant records pertaining to India vs New Zealand Tests.

#1 Highest team total

New Zealand v India Test match. File Pic
New Zealand v India Test match. File Pic

New Zealand’s 680 for 6 declared at Wellington in February 2014 is the highest team total in India vs New Zealand Tests. The score was registered in the Kiwis’ second innings of the match.

After New Zealand were bowled out for 192, India responded with 438 courtesy Ajinkya Rahane’s 118 and Shikhar Dhawan’s 98. Under pressure, Brendon McCullum’s 302 then led New Zealand’s fightback.

For India, their highest team total is 583/7 declared at Ahmedabad in October 1999. India batted first and posted the impressive score courtesy skipper Sachin Tendulkar’s maiden double hundred (217), and hundreds from Sadagopan Ramesh (110) and Sourav Ganguly (125).

New Zealand were rolled over for 308 in response despite 70s from Nathan Astle and Chris Cairns. Anil Kumble starred for India with 5 for 82.

This was the match in which India refused to enforce the follow-on, allegedly at the behest of coach Kapil Dev. The decision snowballed into a huge controversy as the match ended in a draw.

Published 19 Feb 2020, 00:25 IST
