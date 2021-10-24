India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021: Who will take the most wickets in today's match?

India will take on Pakistan in a marquee clash of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday, a Group 2 encounter of the Super 12 round.

Given the massive hype around the game, every Indian and Pakistani fan would be aware by now that India have never lost to their arch-rivals in the World Cup - T20 and 50-overs tournaments. As such, both teams will be under different sort of pressure heading into the big game. India will be keen to maintain their perfect record, while Pakistan will be desperate to break the jinx.

On current form and team comparison, India hold the edge over Pakistan this time as well. Virat Kohli’s men have a number of proven performers, while Babar Azam’s side has a few players who are still a work in progress.

India breezed through the warm-up game, overpowering England by seven wickets and Australia by eight wickets. In contrast, Pakistan had a mixed run. They defeated West Indies by seven wickets, but went down to South Africa despite posting a total of 188 batting first.

India vs Pakistan: Three bowlers to watch out for

A number of talented bowlers from the two sides will be keen to display their skills during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 encounter on Sunday. Here’s a look at three players who could end up taking the most wickets in this game:

#3 Mohammed Shami

Team India pace bowler Mohammed Shami. Pic: Getty Images

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, there is no certainty over the other Indian bowlers who would make the playing XI for the mega clash against Pakistan. If India want to go spin-heavy, they have options like Varun Chakravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rahul Chahar. Among pacers, the tussle for slots will be among Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Speaking of the pace department, there is a good chance of Shami getting the nod. The veteran bowler had a decent run for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2021. He claimed 19 wickets in 14 games at a strike rate of 16.63 and an economy rate of 7.5.

The one issue with Shami in the T20I format, though, is that he can go for a few at the death. It is, however, equally true that he is a wicket-taker, who can strike deadly blows and change the momentum of games. India might be willing to take that risk with Shami.

The 31-year-old speedster gave a fair indication of what to expect from him at the T20 World Cup 2021 during the warm-up clash against England. He went for 40 runs in his four overs, but also picked up three wickets. If Shami gets his act right against Pakistan, he could end up with a few useful scalps.

#2 Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan’s left-arm speedster Shaheen Afridi. Pic: Getty Images

Only 21, Shaheen Afridi is already Pakistan’s leading pacer. The 6' 6" left-arm seamer can generate awkward bounce by taking advantage of his height, and has a very good yorker as well. It is no secret Indian batters do not enjoy playing against tall fast bowlers. Thus, Pakistan would expect Afridi to knock over a couple early.

According to many cricket experts, Afridi is a smart operator who knows how to exploit his talent. He has made an impact on benign pitches in the UAE, where Pakistan played all their matches before international cricket returned to the country. The fast bowler impressed in both warm-up games, registering figures of 2 for 41 and 2 for 30.

Afridi has played 30 T20Is for Pakistan, claiming 32 scalps at a strike rate of 20.1 and an economy rate of 8.17. He has been guilty of conceding a few too many runs on some occasions. On Sunday, though, his task would be clear - to get some early wickets and put India’s batters on the back foot. Pakistan would be willing to risk conceding a few boundaries in the bargain.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Team India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Pic: Getty Images

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be Virat Kohli’s bowling trump card at the T20 World Cup 2021. From off-cutters to yorkers and slow bouncers, the 27-year-old has the entire repertoire, which would make him one of the toughest bowlers to face during the ICC event. Having recovered from injuries in recent times, Bumrah is gradually getting back to his best.

Although Mumbai Indians (MI) struggled in IPL 2021, Bumrah was one of their best bowlers on show, ending the tournament with 21 wickets in 14 matches at a strike rate of 15.71 and an economy rate of 7.45. Bumrah played in the warm-up match against England, where he came up with a decent performance, bagging 1 for 26.

What makes India’s lead pacer dangerous is his ability to strike crucial blows at the start of innings and also get wickets at the death. Bumrah has one of the deadliest yorkers in the business, and has a well-disguised slower one as well.

The last time India met Pakistan during the 2019 World Cup, Bumrah went wicketless, though, and also proved expensive. He would be keen to make amends for that when India and Pakistan renew acquaintances in Dubai.

