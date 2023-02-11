India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

India Women will face their arch-rivals Pakistan Women in the fourth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Newlands in Cape Town will host this exciting Group B fixture on Sunday, February 12.

India Women are one of the sides to watch out for in the T20 World Cup 2023. They reached the final of the previous edition of the T20 World Cup but lost to Australia Women.

India Women will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur in the upcoming edition. They lost to Australia Women in their first warm-up fixture but bounced back to beat Bangladesh Women in their next. They will be looking to carry the winning momentum into the showpiece event.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, will be led by Bismah Maroof. They beat Bangladesh Women in their first warm-up game before losing against South Africa Women. Experienced players like Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan and Nida Dar hold the key for them and will need to bring out their A-game against their arch-rivals on Sunday to start the tournament on a winning note.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details:

Match: India Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 4, Group B, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 12 2023, Sunday, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

India Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands looks good to bat on. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can start playing their strokes right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Cape Town is expected to hover between 17 and 23 degrees Celsius.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

India Women

Smriti Mandhana is doubtful for the first game due to an injury and it would be a big blow if she gets ruled out.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana/Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

Pakistan Women

Bismah Maroof will hope that her side fires in unison against the balanced Indian team.

Probable XI

Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof (c), Tuba Hassan, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu

India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

Excitement in both nations will be high and it will be a test of the nerves of players from both sides. India have the winning momentum behind them from their final warmup game and should have the edge coming into this contest.

Prediction: India Women to win this encounter.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

