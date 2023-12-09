India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India and South Africa are scheduled to take part in the opening contest of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, December 10. The Kingsmead in Durban will host the clash.

India will be captained by Suryakumar Yadav, who recently captained the Men in Blue to a 4-1 victory in the T20I series against Australia. The likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have returned after taking a break following the World Cup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was impressive against the Aussies and will be looking to carry his form into challenging conditions. Rinku Singh has been exceptional as a finisher and will want to replicate something similar against the Proteas as well.

The focus will be on Ravi Bishnoi, who recently became the No.1 bowler in T20Is. Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion strengthens India's lineup. Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar bowled brilliantly against the Aussies and are in good form.

South Africa, in the meantime, were jolted with a blow after their premier pacer Lungi Ngidi was ruled out due to an injury. Their batters are in stupendous form, having played match-winning knocks in the World Cup.

India vs South Africa Match Details

Match: India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, India tour of South Africa

Date and Time: December 10, 2023, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head

India and South Africa have faced each other in 24 T20Is. The Men in Blue have won 13 times while the Proteas finished on the winning side 10 times.

Matches Played: 24

India: 13

South Africa: 10

No result: 1

India vs South Africa Pitch Report

Durban has always been kind to batters. The average score at the venue is around 170, which means that bowlers are most likely to have a tough day in the office. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

India vs South Africa Weather Report

There is a 20 percent chance of rain during the game with clouds around. Temperatures will be around 20 degrees Celsius with the humidity in the high 80s.

India vs South Africa Probable XIs

India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa

Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Tristian Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa Match Prediction

India have quite a few of their major players returning to the squad after the break following the World Cup. The Proteas also have a strong squad at their disposal. Given the conditions, the chasing team will have an advantage in the upcoming game.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket

Poll : Yashasvi Jaiswal to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes