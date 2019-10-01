India vs South Africa, 1st Test: 3 players you must pick in your fantasy team

Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli

Team India will play their second Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship against South Africa as Virat Kohli’s men gear up to host the Proteas for a three-match series beginning with the first Test at Visakhapatnam on October 2nd.

India sit pretty at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table while South Africa, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the championship. While the T20I series ended on a 1-1 draw, the longer format of the game will see a couple of new faces in both sides that could play host to some exciting action.

South Africa’s regular skipper Faf du Plessis joined the squad ahead of the Test series while India announced a star-studded playing XI, with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha returning to the test fold after a long hiatus.

With a number of top-flight cricketers taking part in the opening Test match, fans of fantasy cricket could be in for a tough choice to choose and pick between the 22 players who will take to the field on the opening day of the game.

Here are three players who could be valuable fantasy picks for the opening Test.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja

When it comes to playing Test matches in Indian conditions, there is no left-arm spinner who can outperform Ravindra Jadeja. The Saurashtra-based all-rounder has played 26 Test matches at home from which he has taken 144 wickets at a bowling average of 19.71 and a bowling strike rate of 54.26, making him an imperative player in the Indian setup.

Besides his top skill with the ball, his batting average of 34.15 on Indian pitches add to his credential as a worthy all-rounder. To add perspective to his performance against South Africa in particular, the 30-year-old scalped 23 wickets the last time the Proteas visited India, which makes him a must-have player in any fantasy side.

