Ind vs SA 1st Test: Day 1 lunch review - Rohit Sharma makes statement of intent

Rohit Sharma

After Virat Kohli won the toss at Visakhapatnam, and this time sprang no surprises by deciding to bat first, all eyes were on Rohit Sharma as he walked into open the innings for the first time in his Test career. It wasn’t going to be easy for Rohit was going to face two of his biggest nemesis in the longer format – Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander, both of whom have dismissed him three times each in Test cricket.

The two South African pacers made life difficult for Rohit early on, Philander in particular by constantly probing him outside off stump. There was one close shave for Rohit when he shouldered arms to an incoming delivery from Philander, only for the ball to pass over the stumps in rather dangerous fashion. To his credit, Rohit did not look flustered even as Philander and Rabada made him play and miss several times early on in the first hour.

Noticeably, Rohit was prepared to stand outside the crease and negate whatever early movement was on offer. This was another indication of Rohit’s sharp cricketing brain and proved that he wasn’t just going to stand there and hope for things to go his way.

By making the positive move, Rohit made a strong statement that he was ready for the challenge. Of course, it helped that this was no Cape Town or Johannesburg.

Once the ball began to lose some of its shine, India’s latest Test opener made sure he did not let the spinners settle in. Unlike in some previous encounters, where he played rash shots in an effort to dominate the slow bowlers, this time Rohit was in his zone. He went down the pitch to both Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt and hit them over the top, playing with the spin. Rohit was in complete control of almost every boundary he hit, which augurs well for him as he looks to establish himself as a proper Test batsman.

Mayank Agarwal

With all the hard work done, and having reached a well-compiled fifty before lunch, Rohit must look to go on and convert the start into a big score. That will give him greater confidence for the challenges ahead. One must also give credit to Mayank Agarwal, who batted watchfully and for the most part of his innings looked in control.

Of course, it is too early to start believing that Rohit will be successful as a Test opener. His real challenge will come away from when the ball moves around. But, at least he has started on the right note. And that should give him some much-needed breathing space.